Mehbooba Mufti asks Kashmiri Pandits to sink differences with J&K Muslims; work together

Srinagar, June 2 (IANS) Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and President of Opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti, on Tuesday asked the Kashmiri Pandit community to sink differences and work with local Muslims for common honour and dignity.

In a letter addressed to Sanjay Tickoo, president of Kashmiri Pandit Sangarsh Samiti, Mehbooba Mufti said that the recent breakthroughs achieved by the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance in their engagement with the Government of India offer an important lesson: Sincere dialogue can lead to meaningful outcomes.

Mehbooba Mufti wrote in the letter, "Today, Jammu & Kashmir once again stands at a critical juncture in its history. A deep sense of despair, uncertainty, and disillusionment has taken hold across the region. In these circumstances, it is imperative that we build a broad consensus that rises above party lines and political affiliations to help steer J&K out of the current impasse.

"If we are committed to restoring the dignity, security, and confidence of our people, a constructive and sustained dialogue with the Government of India is not merely desirable, it is essential.

"The time has come for all of us to make a united appeal to the Hon'ble Prime Minister and the Hon'ble Home Minister, urging them to initiate a meaningful and sustained engagement with the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

"We must set aside our differences, disagreements, and competing political narratives in the larger interest of those we represent. This cannot become an exercise in claiming political credit or scoring partisan points. Rather, it must be a moment of collective responsibility and unity for the welfare and future of our people.

“I therefore urge you to rise above our differences and join this effort. At this critical moment, unity is our greatest strength."

“Together, we can work towards a peaceful, dignified, and prosperous Jammu & Kashmir one where the rights, aspirations, and identity of its people are protected and safeguarded within the framework of the Constitution of India,” she concuded.

Mehbooba Mufti has time and again advocated for Kashmiri Pandits to return to the Valley and urged both Hindus and Muslims in J&K to rebuild their traditional brotherhood.

She has often been quoted as saying that Kashmir "is incomplete" without the Pandit community and called for them to bridge divides.

--IANS

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