Delhi-NCR gets rain relief, pleasant spell likely till June 4

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) The weather in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) changed dramatically on Saturday evening when rains accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds swept across several areas, weather officials said.

The rainfall has provided much-needed respite from the intense heat and humidity that had persisted over the past few days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had already issued a yellow alert for Saturday.

According to its latest forecast, weather across the NCR is expected to remain relatively pleasant until June 4. Maximum temperatures are likely to fall, offering relief from the heat.

Intermittent thunder, light to moderate rainfall, and strong winds are likely over the coming days.

As per the department’s seven-day forecast, the maximum temperature on May 30 was recorded at 36 degrees Celsius, with the minimum at 25 degrees Celsius. Rain and thunderstorms had been predicted throughout the day, along with lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph in the afternoon and evening.

Rain and thunderstorms are also likely on May 31, when the maximum temperature is expected to remain around 36 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 24 degrees Celsius. However, no specific warning has been issued for the day.

On June 1, the sky is likely to remain partly cloudy, with the maximum temperature expected to rise to 38 degrees Celsius and the minimum to 25 degrees Celsius. On June 2, partial cloud cover is expected to continue, with the maximum temperature likely to reach 39 degrees Celsius and the minimum 27 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, authorities and concerned agencies have advised caution in view of the changing weather. The government has issued alerts for heavy rain, thunderstorms, and winds that could reach speeds of up to 90 kmph. People have been advised to avoid open spaces, weak structures, and standing under trees during adverse weather conditions.

Weather experts said that the impact of a western disturbance and local weather activity is likely to keep temperatures in the NCR under control for the next few days, with temperatures expected to remain below normal.

As a result, residents of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad and surrounding areas are likely to continue experiencing relief from the heat. At present, the pleasant spell is expected to persist for the next four to five days.

--IANS

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