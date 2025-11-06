Meezaan Jafri dances to '3 Shaukk' with OG Boogie Woogie gang – Jaaved, Naved & Ravi

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Bollywood actor Meezaan Jafri took to his social media account, taking the 90s kids on a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

In the video, Meezaan was seen dancing with none other than the OG Boogie Woogie team – Jaaved Jaafrey, Naaved and Ravi Behl. The trio, along with Meezaan, were seen dancing to the young boy’s recently released song, '3 Shaukk', from his upcoming movie De De Pyaar De 2.

He captioned it, “खूब जमेगा रंग जब मिल बैठेंगे तीन यार (It will be fun when three friends shall meet).” For the uninitiated, Naved Jafri, Jaaved Jaaferi and Ravi Behl became household names with their judging stint on India's first dance reality show, Boogie Woogie. The show, which began in late 1990, set the standard for dance-based television in India and also turned the trio into iconic figures known for their impeccable judging and dance moves.

Talking about Meezaan, the actor is the son of Jaaved Jaaferi. The father-son duo will be seen together in De De Pyaar De 2. Jaaved was a part of the first part of the movie as well. Recently, Bollywood actor Sohail Khan also applauded Meezaan for his fine dancing skills. Taking to his social media and sharing Meezaan’s dance number, “Shaukk”, he wrote, “Never thought we could have a better dancer than Javed, but my brother Meezaan, you have matched up to your father's legacy. Congratulations; I hope it makes your dreams come true @meezaanj.”

To this, Meezaan reciprocated with love and wrote, “Thank you SO much, Sohail Bhai; it means a lot @sohailkhanofficial.” “3 Shaukk”, sung by Avvy Sra, Karan Aujla and Jyotica Tangri, is penned by Jaani and Karan Aujla. “De De Pyaar De 2” stars Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Meezaan Jafri, Javed Jaffrey and R Madhavan.

Directed by Anshul Sharma, the film is slated to hit theatres on 14th November.

--IANS

rd/