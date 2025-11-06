November 06, 2025 11:12 PM हिंदी

Meezaan Jafri dances to '3 Shaukk' with OG Boogie Woogie gang – Jaaved, Naved & Ravi

Meezaan Jafri dances to '3 Shaukk' with OG Boogie Woogie gang – Jaaved, Naved & Ravi

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Bollywood actor Meezaan Jafri took to his social media account, taking the 90s kids on a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

In the video, Meezaan was seen dancing with none other than the OG Boogie Woogie team – Jaaved Jaafrey, Naaved and Ravi Behl. The trio, along with Meezaan, were seen dancing to the young boy’s recently released song, '3 Shaukk', from his upcoming movie De De Pyaar De 2.

He captioned it, “खूब जमेगा रंग जब मिल बैठेंगे तीन यार (It will be fun when three friends shall meet).” For the uninitiated, Naved Jafri, Jaaved Jaaferi and Ravi Behl became household names with their judging stint on India's first dance reality show, Boogie Woogie. The show, which began in late 1990, set the standard for dance-based television in India and also turned the trio into iconic figures known for their impeccable judging and dance moves.

Talking about Meezaan, the actor is the son of Jaaved Jaaferi. The father-son duo will be seen together in De De Pyaar De 2. Jaaved was a part of the first part of the movie as well. Recently, Bollywood actor Sohail Khan also applauded Meezaan for his fine dancing skills. Taking to his social media and sharing Meezaan’s dance number, “Shaukk”, he wrote, “Never thought we could have a better dancer than Javed, but my brother Meezaan, you have matched up to your father's legacy. Congratulations; I hope it makes your dreams come true @meezaanj.”

To this, Meezaan reciprocated with love and wrote, “Thank you SO much, Sohail Bhai; it means a lot @sohailkhanofficial.” “3 Shaukk”, sung by Avvy Sra, Karan Aujla and Jyotica Tangri, is penned by Jaani and Karan Aujla. “De De Pyaar De 2” stars Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Meezaan Jafri, Javed Jaffrey and R Madhavan.

Directed by Anshul Sharma, the film is slated to hit theatres on 14th November.

--IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

SIR exercise in Bengal: ECI directs key officials to closely monitor activities of BLOs

SIR exercise in Bengal: ECI directs key officials to closely monitor activities of BLOs

Deepti Naval shares a throwback pic of her family's Europe trip in 1982

Deepti Naval shares a throwback pic of her family's Europe trip in 1982

‘Not even remotely connected’: Maha Dy CM on Pune land deal row

‘Not even remotely connected’: Maha Dy CM on Pune land deal row

‘Democracy wins’: CEC’s message goes beyond Bihar’s record turnout

‘Democracy wins’: CEC’s message goes beyond Bihar’s record turnout

Meezaan Jafri dances to '3 Shaukk' with OG Boogie Woogie gang – Jaaved, Naved & Ravi

Meezaan Jafri dances to '3 Shaukk' with OG Boogie Woogie gang – Jaaved, Naved & Ravi

India emerges as a global torchbearer linking economic growth with environmental sustainability: Dr Jitendra Singh

India emerges as global torchbearer linking economic growth with environmental sustainability: Dr Jitendra Singh

Judi Dench can’t watch television because of deteriorating eyesight

Judi Dench can’t watch television because of deteriorating eyesight

NDA gained significant lead in first phase of Bihar polls: PM Modi

NDA gained significant lead in first phase of Bihar polls: PM Modi

Neetu Kapoor shares a glimpse of Rani Mukerji at granddaughter Raha's birthday bash

Neetu Kapoor shares a glimpse of Rani Mukerji at granddaughter Raha's birthday bash

Delhi: Mizoram officers pick up smart city tips at NDMC

Delhi: Mizoram officers pick up smart city tips at NDMC