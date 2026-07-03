Meenakshi Seshadri revisits her iconic 'Shahenshah' moment with Amitabh Bachchan

Mumbai, July 3 (IANS) Veteran actress Meenakshi Seshadri has taken a nostalgic trip down memory lane as she revisited one of her most iconic on-screen moments with Amitabh Bachchan.

She recently recreated the beloved song “Jaane Do Mujhe Jaana Hai” from Shahenshah, originally shot nearly 40 years ago. Taking to Instagram, Meenakshi posted her reel where she is seen recreating the song in a yellow outfit that she paired with blue accessories from the original song. In the caption, she explained the video is a tribute to her memorable yellow outfit and that she deliberately chose to bring back the same colour palette for this shoot.

She also recalled how the original sequence was shot in the scenic locations of Ooty. Meenakshi added that this film marked her first on-screen role opposite megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

The ‘Ghayal’ actress wrote, “Jaane Do Mujhe Jaana Hai," as an ode to my iconic yellow outfit with blue accessories that I wore in the original song from the movie, Shahenshah. I decided to repeat the same color palette for this reel shoot. The original choreography in the movie involved dance and comedy in the scenic locations of Ooty.”

“We kept the same vein of dance meets comedy in this choreography. This was my first movie role opposite Shree Amitabh Bachchan it’s about 40 years since this original song was shot!! This was my first shoot with Amit ji. I have tried my best to bring the same joy and fun with which the original song Picture Rise was created and to present that same excitement and energy in this reel as well,” she added.

“Shahenshah,” the 1988 action film, was about a vigilante hero. It was produced and directed by Tinnu Anand, with the story written by Jaya Bachchan and the script by Inder Raj Anand, who passed away before the film’s release.

The film starred Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role, along with Meenakshi Seshadri, Pran, Amrish Puri, Prem Chopra, Sharat Saxena, and Murad in supporting roles. It also marked Amitabh Bachchan’s return to films after a three-year break, during which he had stepped into politics.

--IANS

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