Global civil society outfits demand immediate release of human rights lawyers from Pakistan jails

Islamabad, Sep 29 (IANS) A total of 15 international civil society organisations, including the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) and the World Organisation Against Torture (OMCT), have voiced grave concern over the continued arbitrary detention of Pakistani human rights lawyers Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir and her husband, Hadi Ali Chattha, since January, despite the Supreme Court suspending their sentences and granting them bail.

In the joint statement, the organisations urged Pakistani authorities to immediately release Imaan Mazari-Hazir and Hadi Ali Chattha and ensure that any continued deprivation of liberty is subject to a clear legal basis and rigorous, independent judicial scrutiny.

"Drop all charges based on the legitimate exercise of freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, human rights advocacy, and the lawful performance of their professional duties as lawyers. Disclose the factual and legal basis for their re-arrest and ensure rigorous judicial scrutiny of the arbitrary use of the Anti-Terrorism Act in the latest proceedings," the joint statement said.

"Guarantee their full fair-trial rights, including access to counsel of their choosing, adequate time and facilities to prepare their defence, their physical presence during proceedings, the ability to challenge prosecution evidence, and decisions through reasoned judicial orders," it added.

The organisations urged Pakistani authorities to ensure the safety and dignity of Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir and Hadi Ali Chattha, while they remain detained, including confidential and unrestricted access to legal counsel, appropriate medical care, contact with their families, and protection from torture or other ill-treatment.

In the statement, the organisations called on Pakistani authorities to end any pattern of reprisals, intimidation, or persecution through judicial processes against Imaan Mazari-Hazir and Chattha, and other lawyers and human rights defenders, for carrying out legitimate professional work, including human rights work.

It demanded that Pakistani authorities review the use of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) and anti-terrorism legislation against journalists, lawyers, human rights defenders, and peaceful critics, and bring domestic laws and enforcement practices into conformity with Pakistan’s obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR).

The organisations called for ensuring that all lawyers in Pakistan can carry out their professional work independently and safely, including representing unpopular or politically sensitive clients, without being linked to their clients’ causes or subjected to retaliation.

"We call on the Government of Pakistan and all relevant judicial and law-enforcement authorities to uphold Pakistan’s international obligations and ensure that Imaan Mazari-Hazir and Hadi Ali Chattha are able to practise their profession and exercise their human rights without intimidation, retaliation or improper interference," the joint statement stated.

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir and her husband Hadi Ali Chattha were arrested again and sent to judicial custody by an Islamabad anti-terrorism court hours after the Supreme Court granted them bail in the controversial social media posts case on September 17.

The Supreme Court bench raised questions over the conduct of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), saying that it was strange that the IHC referred to the apex court's May 12 order but did not follow it, Pakistan-based daily The Express Tribune reported.

Mazari-Hazir and Chattha were arrested on January 23, and the anti-terrorism court (ATC) sent them to 14 days' judicial remand. On January 24, the District and Sessions Court sentenced each of the two to 17 years in prison and fined each of them Pakistani Rs (PKR) 36 million on multiple charges in a case linked to social media posts.

Both lawyers challenged their conviction before the Islamabad High Court and subsequently filed a plea requesting suspension of their sentences. Since the matter remained pending before the IHC, the couple moved the Supreme Court seeking suspension of their sentences, The Express Tribune reported.

--IANS

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