Shilpa Shinde says Salman Khan would’ve ‘sorted out’ Shivangi Joshi, heaps praise on Qazi Touqeer, Mahhi Vij

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shinde has praised Salman Khan for the previous ‘Bigg Boss 20’ Weekend Ka Vaar episode, where the superstar slammed trolls and shared that she wished he was in the previous show she did so he could have “sorted out” contestant Shivangi Joshi, whom she cryptically calls “Annabella”.

Shilpa took to Instagram, where she shared a video backing contestants Qazi Touqeer and Mahhi Vij, calling their approach to the game “very straightforward” and “real”.

In the clip, she said: “I hope you are watching Bigg Boss. I watched Bigg Boss, especially the weekend episode. The episode I watched last Saturday, my God, my heart is so cold.”

She added: I wish I had played Salman Khan in the show I just did. Then I would have beaten Anabella. I would have never said that your game is very good. But what can I say, I enjoyed it so much. My heart is so cold after watching the weekend episode.”

“And I don't know why, the whole house is behind me with Qazi and Mahhi.”

Shilpa said that “it's very real, it's a reality show. Whatever you are, you look. And these people are not bad at all. They are playing very straightforwardly. So I want everyone to like them, support them because they are real.”

“The rest of the people seem to be hiding something from themselves. There is something and show something else. But anyways, I enjoyed it a lot. Salman Ji, you made my heart happy. I missed you a lot in this lock-up show. And this is especially for you, for Salman Ji.”

Talking about Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, was hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. The grand finale streamed on 5 August 2026, where Shreya Kalra won the season and received a cash prize of Rs. 1 crore, and Shivangi Joshi finished as the runner-up.

Meanwhile, the 20th edition of Bigg Boss started on September 6. It has a diverse lineup of 16 celebrity contestants including names such as MC Mary Kom, Kanika Mann, Mahhi Vij, Kushal Tanwar, Aman Gandhi, Isha Rikhi, Arishfa Khan, Qazi Touqeer, Asif Khan, Aamrapali Dubey, Rhiti Tiwari, Uditi Singh, Tanmay Singh aka ScoutOP, Yung DSA and Love Gill.

The show airs on JioHotstar and Colors.

Bigg Boss is an Indian Hindi-language reality television show of the Bigg Boss franchise in India that airs on Colors TV. It is based on the Dutch format of Big Brother. The 20th edition started on September 6.

--IANS

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