MCA unveils Stands, Gates at Wankhede Stadium to honour former cricketers Shastri, Sardesai, Solkar, Edulji

Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) In a moment etched in Mumbai cricket’s history, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Thursday inscribed the names of cricketing stalwarts, Ravi Shastri, Dilip Sardesai, Eknath Solkar, and Diana Edulji, at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, recognising their contributions to Mumbai and Indian cricket by naming stands and gates after them.

The honours were unveiled by the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, as a stand was named after Ravi Shastri and stadium gates were dedicated to Dilip Sardesai, Eknath Solkar, and Diana Edulji. The ceremony was also attended by Cabinet Minister Ashish Shelar, MCA President Ajinkya Naik, former India captains Sunil Gavaskar and Dilip Vengsarkar, along with MCA Apex Council members, office-bearers, and members of the cricketing fraternity.

On the occasion, the MCA also felicitated Suryakumar Yadav, the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup-winning captain.

The Level 1 stand below the Press Box is now named the Ravi Shastri Stand, honouring a prominent figure in Indian cricket. A member of India’s 1983 World Cup-winning team, Shastri’s contribution spans generations as a player, captain, coach, and commentator.

Gate No. 3, Gate No. 6, and Gate No. 5 will now be named the Dilip Sardesai Gate, Eknath Solkar Gate, and Diana Edulji Gate, respectively, marking the contributions of three legends from Mumbai.

Sardesai, widely regarded as India’s ‘crisis man’, made significant contributions to the game with his consistency and dependability. Solkar, regarded among the finest close-in fielders, played a key role in India’s success with his all-round skills and fearless approach. Edulji, a pioneer of women’s cricket, led the national side and later contributed significantly to the growth of the game as an administrator.

Unveiling the honours, Chief Minister Fadnavis said, “I want to wholeheartedly congratulate the Mumbai Cricket Association. It is a great way to celebrate our icons. This initiative, naming gates and stands after those who created history so that their memories and their contribution to the game remain alive forever, is commendable. I believe that such an initiative can perhaps only happen at Wankhede Stadium through the Mumbai Cricket Association.”

MCA President Ajinkya Naik said, “Wankhede Stadium stands as the heartbeat of Mumbai cricket and a symbol of its enduring legacy. Honouring Ravi Shastri, Dilip Sardesai, Eknath Solkar, and Diana Edulji in this manner ensures that their contributions are permanently etched into Mumbai cricket’s rich heritage. This initiative reflects the MCA’s commitment to preserving our cricketing history while inspiring future generations. I sincerely thank the Honourable Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis Ji and Honourable Cabinet Minister Shri Ashish Shelar Ji for their continued support in strengthening the foundations of cricket.”

Ravi Shastri said, “It’s a privilege to receive it at the ground [Wankhede Stadium]. When you look at the names there, which you’ll see tomorrow, Tendulkar, Vengsarkar, Gavaskar, Sharma, and then, of course, the gates, it reflects an association rich in tradition. They win more than anybody else. So to get up there, you’ve got to work hard. It won’t come easy. For anyone young or aspiring, there are no shortcuts.”

Diana Edulji said, “It is indeed a great moment for me and my family to be standing here for the unveiling of the gate in my name. I would definitely like to thank the Mumbai Cricket Association. The way they have treated women’s cricket and the players has been commendable. Over the last few years, both the current and previous Apex Councils have done a wonderful job in promoting women’s cricket and giving us the respect we deserve.”

The families of Sardesai and Solkar were present on the occasion and expressed their appreciation to the MCA for the gesture.

With this initiative, the MCA carries forward Mumbai cricket’s legacy by celebrating those who defined it and ensuring their stories continue to echo through every generation that follows.

--IANS

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