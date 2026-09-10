Mayawati expels nephew Akash Anand from BSP after Ashok Siddharth announces retirement

Lucknow, Sep 10 (IANS) Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Thursday expelled her nephew Akash Anand from the BSP, saying he has been freed from the party and that his personal attachment appeared to outweigh his concern for his own political career.

She announced this after welcoming Akash Anand's father-in-law Ashok Siddharth’s decision to retire from politics.

Expelled BSP leader and former Rajya Sabha member Ashok Siddharth announced his retirement from politics, a day after Mayawati said that his retirement was necessary if her nephew and Siddharth’s son-in-law, Akash Anand, was to be given another opportunity to rise within the party.

Siddharth, who was expelled from the BSP for the second time on August 2 over alleged anti-party activities, made the announcement in a detailed post on social media, reiterating his loyalty to Mayawati and the BSP and rejecting allegations that he had worked against the interests of the party.

Taking to X on Thursday, Mayawati said, "The announcement made today by Shri Ashok Siddharth regarding his retirement from politics is a right step taken very belatedly."

"The general view is that had this decision been taken much earlier, the BSP, the Bahujan society, the Bahujan movement, and her nephew Mr Akash Anand would not have had to constantly face adverse circumstances; nor would I have been compelled, in the interest of the party and the movement, to take tough decisions regarding him on several occasions, particularly amidst the preparations for the general Assembly elections and the massive effort to form the government in UP for the fifth time," she said.

The BSP chief also stressed that the Ambedkarite political tradition followed by the party has historically been based on sacrifice, dedication, struggle and selflessness, with members expected to put aside their own personal and family interests in favour of the larger movement.

"Only then can the 'Bahujan Samaj' -- which has been exploited, oppressed, neglected, and scorned for centuries -- transform into the 'ruling class'. In this journey, one must always remember that the greater the goal, the greater the sacrifice required," she said.

While describing Siddharth’s retirement as a "positive move", Mayawati questioned why he had not taken the decision earlier if he genuinely had the future of his son-in-law Akash Anand and the BSP at heart.

She said that if Siddharth had even the slightest concern about Akash Anand’s political future and the interests of the BSP, he would have immediately announced his retirement instead of waiting until now.

Mayawati said such an earlier decision could have helped ensure Akash Anand’s active participation in the BSP and its movement.

"Such a move could have significantly ensured Mr Akash Anand's active engagement with the party and the movement. Yet, the fact that no such thing has happened proves that Mr Ashok Siddharth's intentions remain flawed and his ambitions undiminished - indeed, they remain fully intact," she said.

The BSP supremo also referred to Akash Anand’s relationship with his father-in-law and said that his personal attachment appeared to outweigh his concern for his own political career.

She alleged that Akash Anand had not even reposted the relevant post from Mayawati’s X account, despite the fact that the message was intended for his own benefit and well-being.

She pointed out that, before this, both Siddharth and Akash Anand had attempted to demonstrate their loyalty by regularly reposting posts shared by the BSP chief on X.

Mayawati said their failure to repost the party’s social media posts on this occasion indicated that both were more focused on personal and familial relationships than on the interests and success of the BSP and its movement.

"It is widely believed that no amount of gratitude or acknowledgement of the debt they owe to the BSP and its leadership would be enough," she said.

Questioning Akash Anand’s ability to effectively work for the organisation while being caught between personal relationships and party interests, Mayawati asked, "If Akash Anand is more concerned with personal ties and relationships than with the true interests of the party, how can he effectively serve the BSP party and the movement while being of two minds?"

She then announced that the party leadership had decided to completely release Akash Anand from the BSP, after he had already been relieved of key organisational responsibilities.

"For this reason, the party leadership deems it best that, just as he was previously relieved of all key responsibilities associated with the crucial post of National Convener on September 3, 2026, he should now be completely freed from the party as well, effective immediately," Mayawati said.

"Therefore, if Mr Akash Anand wishes to remain independent of the party, he is free to do so; in other words, he has now been fully released from the party," she added.

Concluding her message, Mayawati called upon BSP members to remain united and confront what she described as various strategies adopted by political opponents, including attempts at conciliation, inducement, coercion and division.

She urged party workers to devote themselves completely, with their "body, mind, and resources", to the BSP’s political struggle and to work towards securing an absolute majority once again, particularly in Uttar Pradesh.

Mayawati said the ultimate objective was to establish an "Iron Rule" marked by effective law and order and strong development while following the principle of "Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhay", or the welfare and happiness of all.

--IANS

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