July 19, 2026 2:47 PM हिंदी

Mayawati urges meaningful debate on inflation, unemployment, Ram temple donation issue in Parliament

Mayawati urges meaningful debate on inflation, unemployment, Ram temple donation issue in Parliament

Lucknow, July 19 (IANS) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has appealed to both the ruling and opposition alliances to rise above politics and engage in a serious debate on issues affecting the common people, including inflation, unemployment, women's safety, paper leaks, and donation theft at the Ram Temple.

In a post on X on Sunday, Mayawati said that with the Monsoon Session of Parliament beginning on July 20, the nation once again faces an important question -- whether Parliament will be disrupted by protests and adjournments or whether lawmakers will sincerely address pressing issues concerning the common man.

Referring to the alleged theft, misuse, and embezzlement of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple, Mayawati said the matter had generated widespread public outrage in Uttar Pradesh and across the country. She claimed that many people were holding accountable those who, in their view, politicised religion for electoral gains and were now being asked to answer for the controversy.

The BSP chief also highlighted several other issues, including the post-election situation in West Bengal, the deaths of pregnant women allegedly caused by administrative negligence in Rajasthan, growing concerns over women's safety in different states, alleged irregularities in welfare schemes and election-related freebies, corruption in government programmes, police encounters, and demolition drives.

She said such developments had weakened the welfare-oriented spirit of the Constitution and raised concerns over governance and citizens' rights.

Mayawati further said that external factors, including the continuing conflict involving Iran and the resulting impact on the Indian economy and people's lives, along with the depreciation of the rupee, were matters of national importance that required collective attention.

She urged both the government and the opposition to set aside political hostility, narrow interests, and blame games to work together in the national interest.

Warning about the challenges facing people, she said failure to address these concerns could further worsen the condition of the country's underprivileged sections and leave their future uncertain.

The BSP supremo stressed that, given the seriousness of these issues, the Monsoon Session should be conducted in a smooth, peaceful, and constructive manner in keeping with democratic traditions.

She said all institutions should work to ensure that the burdens and daily hardships faced by people amid difficult social, political, and economic conditions do not increase further.

--IANS

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