‘May strength, courage and positive energy infuse every life’: PM Modi offers prayer to Maa Katyayani on Navratri Day-6

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended greetings on the sixth day of Navratri, offering prayers to Maa Katyayani and expressing hope that her blessings would bring boundless strength, courage and positive energy into everyone's lives.

“On the sacred sixth day of Navratri, countless salutations at the holy feet of Maa Katyayani! My heartfelt wish is that through Her grace, boundless strength, courage, and positive energy infuse every life,” PM Modi posted on X.

The Prime Minister also shared a YouTube link to a bhajan dedicated to Maa Durga, titled ‘Bhavani Ashtakam’, by Madhvi Madhukar Jha.

PM Modi further shared a Sanskrit verse dedicated to Maa Jagadambika, highlighting the divine presence of the Goddess in words, thoughts and forms.

The verse reads: “O mother Jagadambika! Is there, indeed, any word in this world that is not a hymn of praise to you? For your very form is composed of all words. O goddess! In all the thoughts that arise in my mind, as well as in all the forms and images that appear externally, I see only your divine form.” (loosely translated from Sanskrit)

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also extended wishes on the occasion, saying: “On the sacred sixth day of Shardiya Navratri, I offer millions of salutations at the lotus feet of Adi Shakti Maa Durga's sixth form, Maa Katyayani. The divine form of Maa Katyayani, who slays the demon Mahishasura and heralds the triumph of righteousness and truth, reminds us that when resolve is infused with strength and actions are guided by dharma, even the greatest obstacles can be overcome.”

“I pray to Maa Bhagwati that her grace may bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to every family in Delhi. May our capital be endowed with the strength to confront every challenge, and may Delhi continue to advance steadfastly on the path of service, security, good governance, and development. Jai Maa Katyayani,” she added.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended greetings on the sixth day of Shardiya Navratri, offering prayers to Maa Katyayani, the sixth form of Adi Shakti Maa Jagadamba.

“On the sixth day of Shardiya Navratri, countless salutations at the feet of Maa Katyayani, the sixth form of Adi Shakti Maa Jagadamba. May we pray to Maa Katyayani, bearer of the message to protect righteousness, that by her grace, all devotees may attain the courage and strength to fulfil their resolves. Jai Maa Katyayani,” CM Yogi posted on X.

--IANS

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