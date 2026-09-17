‘May he always be healthy and happy’: Neeraj Chopra extends birthday wishes to PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) Double Olympic medallist and India’s ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra extended warm greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday, recalling how the nation’s sporting system has taken a leap ever since he took over the role.

“I extend my heartfelt wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. Ever since he took over, there have been several positive changes in our country's sports. For example, whenever we win a medal and come from somewhere, or even if someone has not won a medal, he calls everyone and talks to everyone nicely, and gives equal respect. Also, I would like to tell you that the Khelo India and TOPS schemes have helped our players a lot. So, I feel that, thanks to our respected Prime Minister, there will be positive changes in the future. And I wish him a long life. May he always be healthy and happy,” Neeraj said while sharing a video on Thursday

PM Modi is the longest-serving non-Congress Prime Minister in the country. He started his political journey with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and has been the key figure behind BJP’s wins in three successive general elections.

The BJP launched its dedicated month-long campaign, called ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’, on Thursday to celebrate 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public service.

September 17 is PM Modi’s birthday, and October will mark 25 years of his public service. Born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar, he was three years old when India gained independence in 1947. Notably, he is the first Prime Minister to have been born after the country's independence.

Earlier, on September 9, BJP National President Nitin Nabin stated at a press conference at the party headquarters that PM Modi will celebrate 25 years of public service on October 7. To commemorate this milestone, the BJP will launch a special month-long campaign called ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan.’

--IANS

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