May bond of love, affection, mutual trust remain forever unbreakable: PM Modi on Raksha Bandhan

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and wished that the bond of love, affection and mutual trust remains forever unbreakable.

PM Modi took to social media 'X' and said, "Heartfelt wishes on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. May this sacred festival bring happiness, prosperity, and success into all your lives. May the bond of love, affection, and mutual trust remain forever unbreakable—that is my heartfelt wish."

BJP National President Nitin Nabin also extended his greetings on the occasion and said the festival strengthens cultural values and familial bonds.

“Heartfelt greetings to all fellow citizens on the sacred festival of Raksha Bandhan. This festival, embodying the affection, trust, and vow of protection between siblings, further strengthens our cultural values and familial bonds. May this sacred occasion bring love, joy, and prosperity into everyone's lives—that is our heartfelt wish,” Nabin said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended his greetings, describing Raksha Bandhan as a festival that reflects India’s rich cultural heritage and values.

"Heartfelt greetings on the sacred festival of Raksha Bandhan. This festival, embodying the unbreakable affection, mutual trust, and deep bond between brother and sister, beautifully reflects our rich cultural heritage and values. It also inspires us to remain committed to the honor, safety, and dignity of women. On this auspicious occasion, I wish that our society becomes even more vigilant and sensitive towards the respect, self-respect, and empowerment of women," he said.

Raksha Bandhan symbolises the deep bond of love, affection and protection between brothers and sisters. On the occasion, sisters tie colourful rakhis on their brothers’ wrists and pray for their good health, happiness and prosperity. Brothers, in turn, express their affection by offering gifts and pledging to stand by their sisters through all of life’s ups and downs.

The festival is observed annually on Purnima, the full moon day, of the Hindu month of Shravana. This year, Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated on Friday.

As part of the traditional celebrations, sisters apply tilak on their brothers’ foreheads before tying the rakhi, while families exchange sweets and gifts.

Raksha Bandhan is primarily celebrated in India and Nepal and is observed on the full moon day of the Hindu lunisolar month of Shravana, which generally falls in August.

--IANS

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