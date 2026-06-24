June 24, 2026 3:53 AM हिंदी

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chief Madani sparks row over bizarre 'waging Jihad' remark

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chief Madani sparks row over bizarre 'waging Jihad' remark

Haridwar, June 24 (IANS) Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind National President, Maulana Syed Arshad Madani, arrived in Kaliyar, a small town near Roorkee in Uttarakhand's Haridwar, and attended the meeting of the State Executive Committee as the chief guest has sparked a fresh controversy, saying that "in 1803, when the country was under colonial rule, a call for 'Jihad' was issued for the nation's freedom. Therefore to free the nation, it was must for all Muslims to wage Jihad (war)".

While addressing a large gathering of the Ulema (Islamic scholars), 'Hafiz' (someone who has memorised the Quran), and members of the Muslim community on various issues of national importance, including social harmony, the democratic system, and religious freedom, Maulana Madani said, "In 1803, when our country was enslaved, a call for 'Jihad' was issued for the nation's freedom. And to free it, to break off the chains of slavery from our necks, doing jihad is the duty of every Muslim. This is a movement that originated from the madrasas. Whoever does not know this is ignorant."

Highlighting the significance of Muslims and mosques in the struggle for country's Independence, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind President remarked that the current Narendra Modi-led Union government is demolishing these very mosques.

"After Independence, those in power began to harm Muslims; successive governments kept the Muslim community entangled in riots and unrest, but the current government is opposed not only to Muslims but to Islam itself. Our religious sites are being razed with the help of bulldozers."

He said that Muslims have made a significant contribution to the country's Independence and its progress.

Maulana Madani remarked that the country can only function through love and harmony, yet today, mosques and madrasas are being demolished, and Muslims are falling victim to mob lynching.

He asked what Muslims have given to the country and what the country is giving them in return today.

"A nation cannot survive without love and affection. I urge everyone: if you love the country, abandon the politics of hatred and keep the politics of love alive."

He told Muslims to live with love and affection towards everyone, saying this is the true measure of loyalty to the country; failing to do so means one is not loyal to the nation.

He recalled that when floods struck West Bengal, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind provided food to both Hindus and Muslims.

"Yet today, the homes of those very Muslims are being demolished, and madrasas are being shut down."

--IANS

amt/abm/khz

LATEST NEWS

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chief Madani sparks row over bizarre 'waging Jihad' remark

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chief Madani sparks row over bizarre 'waging Jihad' remark

R. Madhavan dedicates his Padma Shri to the ‘magic of cinema’

R. Madhavan dedicates his Padma Shri to the ‘magic of cinema’

Records are nice, goal is to help team achieve its objectives, says Ronaldo after helping Portugal thrash Uzbekistan 5-0 in FIFA World Cup 2026 match in Houston on Tuesday. Photo credit: FIFA.com

2026 FIFA WC: Records are nice, goal is to help team achieve its objectives, says Ronaldo

Too old? Too slow? Cristiano Ronaldo answers with ‘two goals and a record’ as Portugal thrash Uzbekistan 5-0 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Houston on Tuesday. Photo credit: FIFA.com

2026 FIFA WC: Too old? Too slow? Ronaldo answers with ‘two goals and a record’

Gulbarga Mystics register 95-run win over Shivamogga Yodha in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 tournament in Mysuru. Photo credit: KSCA

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Gulbarga Mystics register 95-run win over Shivamogga Yodha

India beat Pakistan 4-3 in thrilling London-leg opener of the FIH Pro League on Tuesday. Photo credit: FIH

Men's FIH Pro League: India beat Pakistan 4-3 in thrilling London-leg opener (Ld)

'23rd June bringing all kinds of magic', says Rohit Sharma after receiving Padma Shri on Tuesday.

'23rd June bringing all kinds of magic', says Rohit Sharma after receiving Padma Shri

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first player to score in six editions of the FIFA World Cup with a goal against Uzbekistan at the Houston Stadium in Houston on Tuesday. Photo credit: FIFA

2026 FIFA WC: Ronaldo becomes first player to score in six editions

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, witness the exchange of MoUs between India and Qatar at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Tuesday, February 18, 2025. (Photo: IANS)

PM Modi thanks Qatar Amir for condolences on Ras Laffan accident

Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh slams party's internal strategy, warns of minority narrative

Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh slams party's internal strategy, warns of minority narrative