Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chief Madani sparks row over bizarre 'waging Jihad' remark

Haridwar, June 24 (IANS) Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind National President, Maulana Syed Arshad Madani, arrived in Kaliyar, a small town near Roorkee in Uttarakhand's Haridwar, and attended the meeting of the State Executive Committee as the chief guest has sparked a fresh controversy, saying that "in 1803, when the country was under colonial rule, a call for 'Jihad' was issued for the nation's freedom. Therefore to free the nation, it was must for all Muslims to wage Jihad (war)".

While addressing a large gathering of the Ulema (Islamic scholars), 'Hafiz' (someone who has memorised the Quran), and members of the Muslim community on various issues of national importance, including social harmony, the democratic system, and religious freedom, Maulana Madani said, "In 1803, when our country was enslaved, a call for 'Jihad' was issued for the nation's freedom. And to free it, to break off the chains of slavery from our necks, doing jihad is the duty of every Muslim. This is a movement that originated from the madrasas. Whoever does not know this is ignorant."

Highlighting the significance of Muslims and mosques in the struggle for country's Independence, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind President remarked that the current Narendra Modi-led Union government is demolishing these very mosques.

"After Independence, those in power began to harm Muslims; successive governments kept the Muslim community entangled in riots and unrest, but the current government is opposed not only to Muslims but to Islam itself. Our religious sites are being razed with the help of bulldozers."

He said that Muslims have made a significant contribution to the country's Independence and its progress.

Maulana Madani remarked that the country can only function through love and harmony, yet today, mosques and madrasas are being demolished, and Muslims are falling victim to mob lynching.

He asked what Muslims have given to the country and what the country is giving them in return today.

"A nation cannot survive without love and affection. I urge everyone: if you love the country, abandon the politics of hatred and keep the politics of love alive."

He told Muslims to live with love and affection towards everyone, saying this is the true measure of loyalty to the country; failing to do so means one is not loyal to the nation.

He recalled that when floods struck West Bengal, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind provided food to both Hindus and Muslims.

"Yet today, the homes of those very Muslims are being demolished, and madrasas are being shut down."

--IANS

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