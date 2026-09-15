Matt Renshaw slams maiden ODI hundred, first for Australia against Zimbabwe since 2004

Harare, Sep 15 (IANS) Australia batter Matt Renshaw on Tuesday slammed his maiden ODI century in the first ODI of the three-match series against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club.

Renshaw's 109 was the first century by an Australian against Zimbabwe since Michael Clarke hit an unbeaten 105 against the Chevrons in 2004.

Renshaw, who made his ODI debut in the 2025 home series against India, carried the innings together after the Aussies were in a spot of bother at 83/3 in 13 overs after opting to bat first.

The Southpaw eyed himself in and kept the scoreboard ticking before unleashing an attack to bring up his fifty off 55 balls. He continued in a similar vein, scoring boundaries at will and got to his hundred off 86 deliveries.

This is also the fastest century by an Australian against Zimbabwe, bettering the previous record of 89 balls by Adam Gilchrist in the Hobart ODI in 2004. This was also the first ODI ton by an Australian at No.6 or lower since that gigantic and unbeaten Glenn Maxwell 201 against Afghanistan in the 2023 World Cup.

Renshaw's stellar knock came to an end when he was caught at deep mid-wicket off left-arm speedster Newman Nyamhuri, who completed his maiden five-wicket haul with the scalp.

Renshaw's 109, Cooper Connolly's 51, Oliver Peake's 30 and Mitchell Marsh's 36 were the strong knocks from the Aussies to set up a decent 294-run total in the series opener.

Earlier, Cameron Green missed out on the Playing XI due to shoulder soreness, while fast bowler Josh Hazlewood was rested due to workload management as Australia have a gruelling season ahead.

Playing XIs:

Australia: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Cooper Connolly, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Matt Renshaw, Oliver Peake, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Innocent Kaia, Brendan Taylor(w), Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza(c), Wessly Madhevere, Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani

--IANS

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