‘Matka King’ bets for another round with season 2

Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) The recently released streaming series ‘Matka King’, which stars Vijay Varma in the lead, is set to return with its 2nd season.

The makers of the series took to their social media on Thursday, and shared that the 2nd season of the series is in development following the massive success of season 1. The series is set against the backdrop of 1960s Bombay, and offers a gripping narrative of ambition, power, and identity.

In the series, Vijay essays the role of a fictional gambling lord, who operates a string of matkas (gambling pots) across Mumbai. The series also stars Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Siddharth Jadhav, Bhupendra Jadawat, and Gulshan Grover in pivotal roles, supported by a talented ensemble cast including Bharat Jadhav, Girish Kulkarni, Jamie Lever, Kishor Kadam, Cyrus Sahukar, Arpita Sethiya, Sambhaji Tangade, Ishtiyak Khan, Sanjivv Jotangia, and Simran Ashwini in pivotal roles, bringing depth and authenticity to the narrative.

The series follows a cotton trader who launches the illegal “Matka” gambling game, eventually building a powerful underground empire. The show blends crime, ambition, politics, and social change against the backdrop of post-independence Mumbai. The series gained attention for its gritty visuals, period setting, and strong performances.

The show received praise for its atmospheric storytelling, production design, and intense performances rooted in Bombay’s underground gambling culture.

The series is created and written by Abhay Koranne and created, written and directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule. It is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, Gargi Kulkarni, Ashwini Sidwani, and Ashish Aryan under the banners of Roy Kapur Films, Aatpat, and SMR Entertainment. The series is available to stream on Prime Video.

--IANS

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