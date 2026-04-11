Mathura boat tragedy: Search operation underway for missing five people

Mathura, April 11 (IANS) After at least 10 people were killed and several were injured when a boat carrying devotees capsized in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district on Friday, a search operation is still underway to trace five people who are still missing, police said on Saturday.

Addressing reporters, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Agra, Shailesh Kumar Pandey, said, "Since the incident, continuous search and rescue operations have been underway involving NDRF, SDRF, local police, fire brigade, local divers, and boatmen along with the district administration teams."

"Five people are missing from the entire group, few of them may have drowned. A search operation is underway to find them," the DIG added.

He highlighted that a major challenge was to recover the overturned boat since it was stuck deep in a muddy area. "For the past four hours, efforts were made to dislodge and retrieve the boat so that if any person was trapped underneath, they could be rescued," he said.

DIG Pandey mentioned that the capsized boat has now been recovered from the spot.

"Now the boat has been retrieved from the (accident) spot. We have not found any body on the boat or under it. Further search operation will continue and our effort will be to trace those missing at the earliest," he said.

About the injured undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said that all of them are now out of danger.

Moreover, the DIG asserted that a detailed analysis of the incident will be done to ascertain the gaps and to ensure proper safety measures.

"Also, strict legal action will be taken against those who have not followed the norms and safety measures," he added.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manish Tewari extended his condolences to the victims and their family members.

He said, "It is a very sad and unfortunate incident, and it should be investigated. My condolences are with the families of the victims."

A day earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also expressed deep anguish over the incident, saying he was “deeply pained” by the mishap. Extending condolences to the bereaved families, he had said, “My condolences to those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. The local administration is assisting those affected.”

--IANS

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