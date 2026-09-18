‘Masti’ actress Tara Sharma opens up about being a ‘new Mum again’ to puppy Tio

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Actress and host Tara Sharma opened up about her experience of being a “new Mum again” as she continues to adjust to life with her three-month-old black Labrador puppy, Tio, who has been part of her family for nearly a month.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Masti’ actress shared a series of videos and pictures capturing her family’s moments with their newest member. Describing the experience as “like having another baby”, she admitted that puppy parenting has brought both plenty of adorable moments and a fair share of chaos. Tara revealed that Tio had been with the family for nearly a month and had already managed to win everyone over. She also shared glimpses of the puppy playing football with her son Kai, enjoying bath time and learning to use his pee mat.

Sharing videos, she wrote, “Like having another baby! Haaha Yep our Tio at almost 1 month with us and 3 months old has us wrapped around his finger rather paw!! I had forgotten how hectic puppy time is. Adorable but chaotic too. As #thetarasharmashow began over 16 years ago as my diary as a new Mum, sort of feel it apt to caption this post as part of that haaha! I am a new Mum again, this time to a little pup!.”

“Our beloved Tia came to us a bit older so I don’t remember as much teething or up at night moments with her and or as with kids each dog is similar and different and unique so while we hope Tio is calm, gentle and loving like his big sis, we also know as a male pup he maybe more hectic if that’s the right word haaha!”

Tara added, “Here a few vids as like many new Mums, apologies I am being a bit doting and don’t mean to be gloating! Also to perhaps help anyone getting a pup. Our kids are thrilled but our kids while they adore him and do play and help, eventually the actual potty training, waking at night, disciplining etc does fall on me. @roopaksaluja , our help and my Mum, Gaaga to our kids, him included, help too, but you know what I mean.”

“Mammas are the ones who get the brunt of any tough ish stuff! So yes teething is causing him to nibble at our feet a lot, taken tips from our super vet and other doggie parents and we are slowly combating that, clinging to the it’s a phase they will grow out of narrative.”

The post further read, “1 My Dad #partapsharma trained our dogs amazingly especially Dog Detective Ranjha, who he wrote books about so I am trying to train Tio a bit myself and if needed will seek professional help, as I ain’t no expert! Good job yest T, he is learning fast. 2 just 3 famjam 4 football with Kai Tio shares a birthday with @leomessi so understandably is also footy obsessed 5 woke me at 3am phew to poop so I excused him as we stepped out to the pee mat where he did it. But yep took him a while to go back to zzz. Most nights he is sleeping 11 to 6:30 7 ish but like a human baby, some broken sleep nights grrr! 6 his fav toy, squeaky was Tia’s @snoopdogg one 7 pee on his mat yah! Learnt quickly sometimes misses 8 1s bath aww 9 just being cute Onward and upward touch wood.”

Tara Sharma recently welcomed a black Labrador puppy named Tio into her family in August 2026. She described the experience as being much like having another baby.

--IANS

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