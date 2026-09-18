Miley Cyrus says new album reflects ‘everywhere I’ve been’ as she embraces slowing down

Los Angeles, Sep 18 (IANS) Miley Cyrus has opened up about the making of her new album “Bass Persuades”, saying the record reflects the whirlwind of the past two decades of her life and the sense of peace she found after learning to slow down.

Sharing that the album came together quickly, Cyrus took to Instagram and thanked fans for celebrating its release and described the record as “special” and a “bliss” to share.

Posting a string of BTS moments of how the album came together, she wrote: “This album happened fast but that’s been my life for 20 years. Once I started wishing to land a role that would make LA my home it’s been nonstop.”

Miley added: “This album is a reflection of everywhere I’ve been along the way and the peace that came with starting to slow it all down. Thank you for celebrating this release with me. It’s a special record and it’s bliss to share with you. Love always. BASS PERSUADES. THE ALBUM. LETS GET MARRIED. THE VIDEO. OUT NOW!!!”

On September 17, Cyrus, whose music career began with her US number-one pop rock albums Meet Miley Cyrus and Breakout, talked about the deeply personal process of creating her new album as she shared that it feels special to see the record keep pace with the way her life has evolved in real time.

The Grammy-winner, who started as a child actress and became a teen idol with her work in the television series Hannah Montana, on September 2 announced she’s coming out with her 10th album on September 18.

Talking about Cyrus, her single "Party in the U.S.A.", from her EP The Time of Our Lives, became one of the best-selling singles. She switched to trap-pop and R&B with Bangerz in 2013, which featured "We Can't Stop" and her first Billboard Hot 100 number-one "Wrecking Ball".

Cyrus tried her hand in genres such as psychedelic, country, and rock on her subsequent albums Miley Cyrus &Her Dead Petz, Younger Now, and Plastic Hearts.

--IANS

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