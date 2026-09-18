September 18, 2026 1:34 PM हिंदी

Play strong, play for Tiranga: Tennis legend Paes rallies behind Indian team for Davis Cup Final 8 qualifier

Play strong, play for Tiranga: Tennis legend Paes rallies behind Indian team for Davis Cup Final 8 qualifier

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) Indian tennis and Davis Cup legend Leander Paes rallied behind Indian team for Davis Cup Qualifiers 2nd Round showdown against Korea on Friday, saying "playing in Seoul is always a tough task, but we've always done well."

India and Korea will begin their Davis Cup Qualifiers 2nd Round showdown on Friday at the Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center, with the winner set to become the first team from Asia to reach Final 8 since the format was introduced in 2022.

"Wishing all of you good luck against South Korea in the Davis Cup. Playing in Seoul is always a tough task, but we've always done well. I'm so proud of all of you, and we're all behind you, supporting you. Play strong, play for each other, and play for the Thiranga. God bless, guys," Paes said in a video shared by All India Tennis Associatio.

Both teams produced 3-2 upsets in the previous round as India stunned the Netherlands in Bengaluru, and Korea edged past Argentina in Busan.

Korea leads the head-to-head 6-5 but India prevailed in the previous two ties, winning 3-1 in 2014 and 4-1 in 2016. After a decade apart, the two nations will resume their rivalry on the historic hard courts of the Olympic Park Tennis Center in Seoul.

The hosts will take the court under captain Jong-Sam Chung, who has further named Hyeon Chung, Uisung Park, Jisung Nam and Seongchan Hong for the tie.

The visitors, led by Rohit Rajpal, will also count on Sumit Nagal, Manas Dhamne, N Sriram Balaji and Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha, who comes in as an 11th-hour replacement for injured Yuki Bhambri.

This is Manas Dhamne’s maiden call-up into the Davis Cup squad. The 18-year-old from Maharashtra is India's No. 3 in singles. He began the year outside the ATP Top 500 but has arrived in Seoul as the World No. 369.

--IANS

bc/

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