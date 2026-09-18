Anil Kapoor gatecrashed weddings for ‘free food, gold spot and mangola’: Who doesn’t like free stuff?

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood star Anil Kapoor, who is all set to take charge of the stage on India Ke Top 1%, took a trip down memory lane and recalls how he and his childhood friends would gatecrash weddings in Chembur for free food and their favourite cold drinks.

Recalling his days in Tilak Nagar, Anil reveals that the neighbourhood would regularly host weddings, giving his group plenty of opportunities to drop in. He shared that they would walk into the venue and confidently greet people to have free food and cold drinks.

Sharing the hilarious memory, Anil said in a statement: “Hum Chembur mein Tilak Nagar mein rehte the. Wahaan chhoti-badi bahut shaadiyaan hoti thi.”

(We used to live in Tilak Nagar in Chembur. There used to be a lot of weddings, big and small. So, my friends and I would go to these weddings.)

“Toh main aur mere dost milkar shaadiyon mein chale jaate the. Free kisko pasand nahi hai? Free mein kuch bhi mile, gift mile ya khaana mile, insaan kahin bhi chala jaata hai. (Who doesn’t like free stuff? If you get anything for free, whether it’s a gift or food, a person will go anywhere.)

He further added: “Main wahaan sirf Gold Spot aur Mangola peene jaata tha. Hum ‘Namaste, namaste, kaise ho?’ karte hue seedhe counter par pahunch jaate. Phir 11-12 bottles Gold Spot aur Mangola pee jaate the. (I would go there just to drink Gold Spot and Mangola. We would say, ‘Namaste, namaste, how are you?’ as we made our way straight to the counter. Then we would drink 11-12 bottles of Gold Spot and Mangola.)

“Aapne kahawat suni hogi, ‘Begaani shaadi mein Abdullah deewana’. Actually, yeh hona chahiye, ‘Begaani shaadi mein Anil Kapoor deewana!’ (You must have heard the saying, ‘Begaani shaadi mein Abdullah deewana’. Actually, it should be, ‘Begaani shaadi mein Anil Kapoor deewana)’”

“India Ke Top 1% – The Anil Kapoor Show” airs on 19 September on Star Plus and JioHotstar.

--IANS

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