Rishab Shetty, wife Pragathi Shetty meet Travancore Royal Family; offer prayers at world renowned Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple

Chennai, Sep 18 (IANS) Rishab Shetty, who is best known for having made the pan-Indian blockbuster franchise 'Kantara', and his wife Pragathi Shetty have now offered prayers at the world-renowned Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Sources close to the actor said that the filmmaker's recent visit to Thiruvananthapuram came in the wake of the couple receiving a special invitation from the Travancore Royal Family.

They pointed out that the visit was a memorable coming together of cinema, culture, tradition and spirituality and added that Rishab Shetty, who was accompanied by his wife, Pragathi Rishab Shetty, received a warm welcome at the residence of the Travancore Royal Family.

The actor-filmmaker met Her Highness Padma Shri Dr. Aswathi Thirunal Gowri Lakshmi Bayi Thampuratty, along with her sons, prince Marthanda Varma and prince Aditya Varma. The couple also spent time with the royal family during their visit, making the interaction a particularly memorable one.

The meeting holds a special significance in the context of Rishab’s cinematic journey. His work has consistently drawn from India’s deeply rooted traditions, culture and heritage, bringing stories shaped by these influences to audiences across the country. It may be recalled that the actor's 'Kantara' franchise, in particular, became a cultural phenomenon for its powerful engagement with faith, folklore, nature and indigenous traditions.

During his time in Thiruvananthapuram, Rishab and Pragathi visited the world-renowned Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, where they sought the blessings of Lord Padmanabhaswamy.

Speaking about the experience, Rishab Shetty said, "Kerala has always held a special place in my heart, and this visit to Thiruvananthapuram was particularly meaningful. Meeting members of the Travancore Royal Family and seeking blessings at the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple was a deeply memorable experience. As an artiste, I have always felt that our traditions, stories and heritage are an important part of who we are, and it is always special to experience and learn from them beyond the world of cinema."

--IANS

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