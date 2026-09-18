Sandiip Sikcand reacts to Rohit Roy’s controversial ‘dustbin’ remark: ‘Television storytelling is declining’

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Producer and television personality Sandiip Sikcand has responded to actor Rohit Roy’s controversial description of television as a "dustbin," saying that while he does not agree with the choice of words, he understands the sentiment behind the remark.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, the producer stated, “I definitely don't agree with the words he used. But I feel what he was trying to say was that the kind of shows being made today are not up to the mark, and with that sentiment, I completely agree. I don't agree with his choice of words at all. But if he has called the medium a 'dustbin,' then we have to ask ourselves why the medium has reached such a low point.”

Sandiip added, “The kind of shows that are being made, the programmes that are on air and the characters being created are all products of the system we have built. So, again, I think the word is completely wrong. But when it comes to Hindi television, the people sitting in decision-making positions have to realise that television storytelling is declining. Before it falls so far that it becomes difficult to revive, we have to do something about storytelling.”

“Our dependence on regional shows should also reduce. How many regional shows can you remake? That too will eventually come to an end. We have to return to original storytelling. That is the backbone of any industry,” he further explained.

For the unversed, Rohit Roy recently sparked a debate with his comments on the television industry, referring to the medium as a “dustbin” and also raised questions about the public behaviour of television actors.

During an interview, Roy was asked whether television had become more professional while losing its creative edge. In response, the actor said he had been asked the question several times and admitted that he sometimes worried about sounding ungrateful. However, he went on to describe television as a “dustbin medium”, comparing its content to a newspaper that is quickly forgotten.

Several celebrities, such as Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Naman Shaw, casting director Mukesh Chhabra have voiced their disagreement with the remarks.

--IANS

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