Seattle, Nov 22 (IANS) Two passengers were detained by masked US immigration officers on a crowded jet bridge at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, triggering a tense confrontation that disrupted the boarding process and delayed a Los Angeles-bound flight.

The incident occurred as passengers were boarding Alaska Airlines Flight 1306, which was scheduled to take off at 8:10 a.m. on Saturday (local time).

The situation turned chaotic at the airport.

Videos of the incident circulating on social media show immigration officers attempting to restrain one individual who was seen struggling on the ground.

In one of the videos, a woman could be heard screaming as she claimed that officers were taking away her daughter.

However, the woman insisted that the woman being detained had a valid work permit.

In a statement posted on X, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said its officers had conducted a targeted enforcement operation at approximately 8:05 a.m. PST on November 21 to arrest Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza, an "illegal alien from Mexico who overstayed his visa in violation of our nation's laws".

"During the arrest other travelers began to obstruct and assault our law enforcement officers -- a federal crime and a felony. One passenger hurled hot coffee on the officers. Other passengers began obstructing federal officers," the ICE said.

"The individual who threw the hot coffee was identified as Sofia Hernandez Mejia, an illegal alien from Mexico and visa overstay. She was subsequently arrested as well. She will be charged with assaulting a federal officer," it added.

ICE also alleged that several other passengers attempted to obstruct its officers and interfere with the enforcement operation. The agency described such actions as a federal crime, maintaining that attempts to prevent federal officers from carrying out their official duties amounted to obstruction.

The incident caused considerable distress among passengers who were present at the airport and disrupted the scheduled boarding process.

Meanwhile, Alaska Airlines expressed concern over the enforcement operation, particularly because it took place during the boarding of its aircraft without the airline receiving any prior notification about the action.

"We are concerned by this morning's law enforcement action during the boarding of Alaska Flight 1306," the airline said in an official statement, acknowledging the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"We recognise how distressing this incident has been for affected employees and guests," it added, while reiterating its commitment to treating passengers with dignity and respect and ensuring their well-being during air travel.

Alaska Airlines further stated that it was working in coordination with the Port of Seattle, which oversees the management of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, to examine the circumstances surrounding the operation and determine whether the established procedures and protocols had been followed.

The airline also confirmed that it had raised its concerns directly with the relevant authorities and was seeking clarification regarding the enforcement action and the way it was conducted during the boarding process.

--IANS

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