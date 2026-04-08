Masaba Gupta flaunts mom Neena Gupta’s ancient waist chain with her swimwear look

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Fashion designer Masaba Gupta recently flaunted her bikini body, in a beachside bodycon ensemble.

Styling it further, the actress was seen flaunting her mother and veteran star Neena Gupta’s ancient waist chain over her beach outfit.

In the picture shared by Masaba, the actress was seen striking a bold pose on a serene beach at Maldives.

Masaba, who along with her husband Satyadeep Mishra and little baby girl Matara is on an unwinding vacation to the island, have been sharing umpteen number of pictures from their lavish getaway.

The designer, on Tuesday, had given a sneak peek into her mommy-daughter time as they indulged in the luxuriousness of the property.

Sharing a series of sun-soaked pictures, Masaba took to her social media account and wrote, “A little sweet escape cos we’re island girls at heart,” further adding a crab and reg heart emoticon.

From coffee to ice teas and a plethora of delicacies, Masaba also gave a glimpse of her lavish spread of food.

Masaba’s husband and actor Satyadeep Mishra also took to his social media account and shared his version of the vacation.

He wrote, “When holidays become all about making sure that your toddler's sleeping, waking and feeding routine doesn't get disturbed….. And your happiness as parents is so completely linked to your child having a fantastic time! On a brief getaway with my girls.”

Talking about Masaba and Satyadeep, the couple tied the knot in January, 2023 and welcomed their baby girl in 2024.

–IANS

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