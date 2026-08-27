'Martyrs being made to feel ashamed': BJP slams J&K Dy CM's remark on Article 370

Jammu, Aug 27 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday criticised Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary over his remarks on restoring Article 370 in the Union Territory, accusing him of "bringing shame" to the soldiers who were martyred in the Valley.

Addressing reporters, Deputy CM and National Conference leader Surinder Choudhary said: "We will get statehood, we will get Article 370, and we will get special status."

"It was said in the Parliament that the jobs of Jammu and Kashmir would not be given to outsiders and the land belonging to the people of Jammu and Kashmir would not be given to outsiders. Therefore, the BJP has twice the responsibility than we have, to restore the special status and statehood. Now, what the BJP does — whether it betrays the people of Jammu and Kashmir or delivers justice — is for them to decide. In 2029, the people will definitely answer the BJP. Even the people of Jammu are now fed up with their statements," he added.

Speaking to IANS, J&K Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Sunil Sharma said: "I think the Deputy CM's statement today about restoring Article 370 is an attempt to show his loyalty to his master and party chief (Farooq Abdullah)...There are reports that the government is reshuffling several Ministers over corruption and performance, so perhaps this statement is meant to demonstrate his loyalty."

Referring to the remark as "serious", Sharma added: "Article 370 has been considered the seed of terrorism and separatism, the reasons for which many of the country's soldiers have laid down their lives. Today all of them, along with the voters, have been made to feel ashamed due to the Deputy CM's statement's statement."

"Such people are talking about the abolition of Article 370, because of their selfish reasons and for power," he remarked.

Addressing the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, BJP leader Sharma said: "Due you want more incidents of terrorism and separatism to take birth here?"

BJP MP Sat Sharma added: "Their (National Conference's) mentality has always been to divide this country. This is the same political party that imposed Article 370 on us. Back then, there was UPA at the Centre and the National Conference here (in J&K)."

"Today, it (Article 370) has been removed and it will not come back. They (National Conference) have to accept this and move on...every citizen of the country has the right to stay wherever they want," he told IANS.

--IANS

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