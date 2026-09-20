Mark Ruffalo warns California attorney general to not settle heavily contested lawsuit

Los Angeles, Sep 20 (IANS) Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo is not the one to back down, and he has urged the California attorney general Rob Bonta and his coalition of 11 other state AGs to do the same.

The actor recently took to his X, formerly Twitter, and asked Rob and his coalition of AGs not to settle their lawsuit against Paramount Skydance and keep David Ellison from acquiring Warner Bros. Discovery.

He wrote, ““Don’t you dare, (Rob Bonta), do not cave. 5,670 filmmakers put their necks on the line for you to fight this merger. Another 75,000+ and counting have signed to tell you not to concede in just 3 weeks. You work for the people, the very people who will be hurt if you let this lousy deal filled with empty promises go forward. Please sign to send a message to the AGs and Paramount. Reject the deal. The people don’t want it”.

When he sensed his request has seemed to fallen on deaf ears, he urged the social media users to storm the AG office in Oakland and build up the public pressure.

“To my friends in the Bay Area: I'm hearing Rob Bonta is about to cave and hand Warner Bros over to the Ellisons. We can't let him do that. Can you show up outside his AG office in Oakland tomorrow at 5pm to reject this backroom deal? Reject the deal. The people don’t want it”, he added.

Earlier, the actor Mark hit back at the allegations of him being “antisemitic”. The allegations came in light of the actor accusing David and Larry Ellison of “powering some of the most destructive and inhuman forces in the world”.

The actor took to his X, formerly Twitter, and penned a long note in which he lashed out at Paramount after the company slammed him.

He wrote, “The accusation that I am antisemitic is appalling and fundamentally dishonest. Criticizing the actions of the Israeli prime minister, a military technology contract, or the executives who supply it is not the same as criticizing Jewish people”.

“This critical and necessary dialogue is then dishonestly framed as being anti-Israel. To be clear, my views come from my own political convictions and should never be interpreted as hostility toward Jewish people, for whom I have deep love and respect. Everything I know about acting, activism, and humanism has been profoundly shaped by the Jewish friends, colleagues, and loved ones who have been integral and family throughout every point of my life”, he added.

--IANS

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