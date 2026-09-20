Gujarat reduces tender validation process from 120 to 90 days, fixes approval timelines

Gandhinagar, Sep 20 (IANS) The Gujarat government has shortened the tender approval process for development and construction works, fixing maximum timelines of 51 days for tenders involving only financial bids and 66 days for those requiring technical and financial scrutiny.

Bhupendra Patel-led government has also reduced the validity period of tenders from the existing 120 days to 90 days, as part of measures aimed at reducing delays in administrative approvals and allowing projects to begin earlier.

Under the revised system, tenders where there is no pre-qualification of contractors and only a financial bid is involved will have to complete the entire approval process within a maximum of 51 days.

This includes processing from the field or regional office level through the Secretariat and the Finance Department.

For tenders requiring pre-qualification of contractors, involving both technical and financial bids, the complete process, including scrutiny at different levels, will have to be completed within 66 days.

The government has also decided to restrict negotiations in the tender process. Where more than one tender has been received after giving the prescribed wide publicity under the rules, negotiations will generally have to be avoided except in unavoidable circumstances.

If negotiations are considered necessary, they will be conducted at only one level — that of the competent authority. Negotiations at multiple levels will not be permitted.

The revised procedure also provides for accountability in cases where the prescribed timelines are not met.

If a proposal is not disposed of within the stipulated period, the reasons for the delay will have to be recorded at the concerned level and responsibility for the delay fixed on the concerned officer.

Similarly, where delays arise because a proposal is incomplete, responsibility for the delay will rest with the level from which the proposal was submitted.

The changes are applicable to the tender approval process for various development and construction works, including infrastructure projects such as roads, bridges and government buildings.

The government said the revised timelines are intended to ensure that the tender approval process is completed within a defined period, allowing projects to commence according to schedule.

"The procedure would also help reduce administrative delays and enable citizens to access public infrastructure and services at an earlier stage," officials added.

- IANS

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