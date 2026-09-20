September 20, 2026 5:57 PM हिंदी

India, Japan Air Force Chiefs fly Tejas during Veer Guardian 2026 exercise

India, Japan Air Force Chiefs fly Tejas during Veer Guardian 2026 exercise

Jodhpur, Sep 20 (IANS) Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh and Japan Air Self-Defense Force Chief of Staff General Takehiro Morita flew in India's indigenous fighter aircraft, Tejas, on Sunday, showcasing the growing defence and aerial cooperation between the two countries.

The two air force chiefs boarded the Tejas aircraft at the Jodhpur Air Force Station.

The flight by the air chiefs of both nations comes as the Indian Air Force and Japan Air Self-Defense Force are conducting the joint air exercise 'Veer Guardian 2026' in Jodhpur.

The exercise, which began on September 9 and will continue until September 22, is currently in its final phase.

Under the exercise, the two air forces are testing their aerial combat capabilities through simulated combat scenarios and carrying out a range of operational activities.

During the final phase, fighter aircraft from both countries have been practising various air strike missions and other aerial combat exercises.

The flight of the Tejas by the air chiefs of India and Japan also underlined the deepening trust and growing operational cooperation between the two countries.

The occasion holds particular significance as it marks the first time that fighter aircraft of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force have participated in a joint training exercise conducted in India.

In addition to the Indian Air Force's indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, frontline fighters like the Sukhoi-30 MKI and Rafale are participating in the exercise, while the Japanese Air Force has fielded its F-2A fighter jets.

During the exercise, both air forces are practising various aerial missions and combat activities, with the objective of strengthening operational synergy, mutual understanding, and coordination during joint operations between the two air forces. The flight of the Tejas in the skies over Jodhpur prominently showcased India's indigenous air power within this joint exercise.

In the exercise conducted so far, air warriors from both nations have executed various aerial missions and operational activities. Air force officials from both countries have also gained insight into each other's operational procedures and combat tactics. Developing enhanced coordination during joint operations is a key component of the exercise.

'Veer Guardian 2026' has provided the air forces of both nations with an opportunity to test their capabilities in realistic combat-like scenarios and learn from each other's experiences.

--IANS

sd/vd

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