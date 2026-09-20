Sonam Khan relives her 'Tridev' days with a throwback picture with director Rajiv Rai

Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Actress Sonam Khan decided to relive her 'Tridev' days as she posted a throwback picture with director Rajiv Rai from the set of the drama on her official Instagram account.

Expressing her gratitude for all the memories she ended up making while working on the project, Soman wrote on the micro-blogging site,

"Throwback to Tridev. 1988. On set with director Rajiv Rai, during the making of a film that became so much more than just a film to me. Grateful for the memories and for all the love you all have given it even after all these years. (sic)"

Backed by Gulshan Rai under the banner of Trimurti Films Pvt. Ltd, 'Tridev' featured Naseeruddin Shah, Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Madhuri Dixit, Sangeeta Bijlani, Anupam Kher and Amrish Puri in prominent roles, along with others.

A success at the box office, the project was later remade in Telugu with the title 'Nakshatra Poratam', starring Suman, Bhanuchander Prasad and Arun Pandian as the core cast.

Meanwhile, as 'Tridev' completed 37 years of release on 7 July this year, actor Jackie Shroff marked the occasion by taking a trip down memory lane.

Taking to the Stories section of his official Instagram handle, Jackie Shroff posted a series of photographs from the 1989 blockbuster and captioned the post, "Celebrating #37YearsOfTridev." The montage had some iconic scenes from the film.

Scored by Kalyanji-Anandji and Viju Shah with lyrics by Anand Bakshi, the songs from 'Tridev' such as 'Oye Oye', 'Gali Gali Mein Phirta Hai', 'Tirchi Topiwale', 'Raat Bhar Jaam Se' and 'Main Teri Mohabbat Mein' are still enjoyed by music lovers even after so many years.

The camerawork for the drama has been performed by Romesh Bhalla, with the editing department headed by Naresh Malhotra.

Sonam frequently shares such fond memories with her Insta family.

--IANS

pm/