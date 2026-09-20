Bengal govt mulls PPP model for operating 4,133 state-run schools, with zero enrolments

Kolkata, Sep 20 (IANS) West Bengal government is considering adopting the public-private partnership (PPP) model for running the 4,133 state-run schools in the state, which do not have a single student though there are teachers on the panel.

“A decision on this count will be taken within the next one month. Already 4,133 schools have been identified which do not have a single student though there are teachers attached to it. Such a situation cannot be continued for an indefinite period. Hence, planning is there how these schools can be utilised in future and on this count the running of these educational entities in the PPP model seems to be most viable alternative,” said an officer from the state school education department.

It is learnt that on the instructions of state school education secretary, the District Magistrates have already started working on this issue.

“A committee will work at the district level to examine the current situation of the schools. The committee will examine several factors including the infrastructure and location of the school buildings and send proposals on how they can be used,” the department official said.

According to him, it is quite unlikely that PPP models would be adopted for all such 4,133 schools.

“In that case, those school buildings where the PPP would not be implemented, might be used for the alternative purposes," he said.

“Such school buildings, where the PPP model would not be applicable, could be used either as health centers or training centers or any other administrative purpose. However, the priority will be to ensure to bring as many schools as possible under the PPP model. Besides, the district magistrates, letters from the department had gone to the commissioner of the Kolkata Municipal corporation, to decide on the fate of those schools in the state capital which do not have a single student though there are teachers attached to it,” said the state school department official.

According to him, the teachers who are attached to such schools might be transferred to the nearest state-run schools where the teachers to students ratios are low.

--IANS

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