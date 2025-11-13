November 13, 2025 8:38 PM हिंदी

Manushi Chhillar wishes a happy birthday to her jiju: 'May you be the sharpest in the room'

Manushi Chhillar wishes a happy birthday to her jiju: 'May you be the sharpest in the room'

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Actress Manushi Chhillar wished a happy birthday to her papa jiju Tejeshwar Singh.

Posting some fun family photos with her sister Dewangana and brother-in-law, Manushi expressed her wish for her 'Jiju' to always be the sharpest in the room.

Manushi's lovely birthday wish went like this, "It’s Scorpio month 2025 (Partying face emojis) Happy Birthday Tejeshwar (who i just realised has deactivated his Instagram again (Zany Face emojis)), may you always be the sharpest in the room Mr papa jiju (red heart and smiling face with sunglasses Emojis) (sic)."

The 'Maalik' actress also showered love on her sister, Dewangana, who will also be celebrating her birthday shortly.

Calling November a special month for the Chhillar family, Manushi added, "And soon to be birthday girl @dewangana_chhillar (red hearts and love hands emojis) (all my hearts for you), may you always love yourself just a little more than how much you love all of us (Hug and kiss emojis) This month is extra special to all of us, many many reasons to celebrate November in the Chhillar family Smiling face, Partying face and love hands emojis)."

Keeping up with the trend of sharing updates from her personal and professional life on social media, Manushi uploaded a couple of glimpses from her October diary, which she claimed was all about 'falling in love'.

In the initial picture from the post, we could see Manushi posing for a selfie by the riverside.

Her post further had a couple of behind-the-scenes footage from her recently released track "Kufar", in which she shared screen with Diljit Dosanjh.

Manushi also dropped a few images and videos from her other work commitments.

For the former beauty queen, the month of October was also all about traveling, self-care, and intense workout sessions.

"(To fall in love) with life lately…," the 'Samrat Prithviraj' actress captioned the post.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Sivakarthikeyan pens a lovely birthday wish for his 'everything' wife Aarthy

Sivakarthikeyan pens a lovely birthday wish for his 'everything' wife Aarthy

Pakistan President signs controversial 27th Constitutional Amendment Bill into law

Pakistan President signs controversial 27th Constitutional Amendment Bill into law

IPL 2026 retention: Thakur, Rutherford trades could spark flurry of deals ahead of deadline day

IPL 2026 retention: Thakur, Rutherford trades could spark flurry of deals ahead of deadline day

Three more people die of dengue in Bangladesh, 2025 death toll reaches 326 (File image)

Three more people die of dengue in Bangladesh, 2025 death toll reaches 326

PM Modi to lead Janjatiya Gaurav Divas at Narmada’s sacred Devmogra Dham

PM Modi to lead Janjatiya Gaurav Divas at Narmada’s sacred Devmogra Dham

Govt will ensure exemplary punishment for Delhi blast accused: HM Amit Shah

Govt will ensure exemplary punishment for Delhi blast accused: HM Amit Shah

AIU suspends Al-Falah University's membership following terror probe links

AIU suspends Al-Falah University's membership following terror probe links

LG Electronics India's Q2 profit falls 27 pc to Rs 389 crore

LG Electronics India's Q2 profit falls 27 pc to Rs 389 crore

Tridev actress Sonam Khan calls Naseeruddin Shah 'a talent which still remains unmatched'

Tridev actress Sonam Khan calls Naseeruddin Shah 'a talent which still remains unmatched'

Tata Motors Limited reports Rs 867 crore loss for Q2 FY26

Tata Motors Limited reports Rs 867 crore loss for Q2 FY26