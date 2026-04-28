Manufacturing hubs playing key role in India's big push to economic growth

New Delhi, April 28 (IANS) As India works towards transforming from a $3.7 trillion economy to a $30–35 trillion economy by 2047, manufacturing is expected to play a central role, with its share in GDP rising to at least 25 per cent from the current level of 16 to 17 per cent, an official fact-sheet said on Tuesday.

In this context, India’s manufacturing strategy has increasingly focused on the development of integrated manufacturing hubs, spatial ecosystems that combine physical infrastructure, regulatory support, common facilities, and connectivity. These hubs are designed to support scale, reduce transaction costs, and anchor long-term manufacturing activity, strengthening India’s position within domestic and global production networks.

To achieve this goal, the government’s manufacturing policy has shifted to infrastructure-led, integrated hub development to enable scale, reliability, and long-term industrial competitiveness, according to the official statement.

India’s infrastructure approach has undergone a structural transformation, with the focus moving from project-level execution to system-level planning. Such system-level planning directly enhances the effectiveness of manufacturing hubs by reducing bottlenecks, improving logistics efficiency, and supporting timely execution.

The statement highlights that the government’s capital expenditure has expanded from Rs 2 lakh crore in FY2014–15 to Rs 12.2 lakh crore in FY2026–27 in big push to infrastructure creation.

Global investment trends increasingly recognise India as a preferred manufacturing destination. The country is currently ranked as the third most sought-after manufacturing location worldwide. At the same time, the composition of production is evolving, with medium- and high-technology activities accounting for 46.3 per cent of total manufacturing value added, indicating a gradual shift towards more sophisticated industrial structures.

MSMEs, which comprise 7.47 crore enterprises, account for 35.4 per cent of manufacturing output and anchor manufacturing hubs nationwide. This labour-intensive sector plays a key role in generating jobs in the economy and spurring economic growth.

The Union Budget for 2026-27 has proposed three chemical parks, seven PM MITRA parks, MSME clusters, and a Rs 10,000-crore Biopharma SHAKTI initiative to accelerate the pace of development.

These manufacturing hubs are complemented by corridor-enabled industrial regions which are coming up. These emphasise spatial integration and logistics efficiency as part of a broader industrial ecosystem, rather than functioning as standalone production units. These corridors provide trunk infrastructure, freight connectivity, and multimodal logistics, enabling industrial concentration at scale.

Industrial corridors such as the Delhi–Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), Chennai–Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC), Amritsar–Kolkata Industrial Corridor (AKIC), and Vizag Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC) are designed to support manufacturing hubs and clusters by improving connectivity and facilitating integrated planning across regions.

--IANS

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