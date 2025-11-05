‘Manufactured narrative’: JP Nadda slams Rahul Gandhi, says Congress making excuses for Bihar loss

New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) BJP national president JP Nadda on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of creating “manufactured narratives” and preparing excuses ahead of a likely opposition defeat in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

In a video statement released hours after Rahul Gandhi’s press conference alleging “25 lakh fake voters” in the Haryana Assembly polls, Nadda said the Congress leader had already “accepted defeat in Bihar” and was trying to deflect attention from ground realities.

“Elections are being held in Bihar, but Rahul Gandhi is sitting in Delhi doing a fake press conference. He knows the Mahagathbandhan is losing, so he is searching for excuses in advance,” Nadda said. He added that while Gandhi once blamed EVMs without evidence, he now raises questions about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) only to “mislead the public.”

Nadda claimed the Supreme Court had given a clean chit to EVMs and that the Election Commission had repeatedly invited Gandhi to provide proof of electoral manipulation.

“If he has evidence, why doesn’t he submit it formally? Why doesn’t he move court? His only aim is to defame the country and incite youth,” he alleged.

Asserting that elections are won “through hard work on the ground and by winning people’s trust, not through drama and photoshoots,” Nadda accused the Congress leader of protecting infiltrators and spreading “foreign-inspired misinformation.”

The BJP chief contrasted Gandhi with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a leader focused on development and lifting “25 crore people out of poverty in the past 11 years.” He highlighted India’s economic rise from 11th to 4th globally, and said the country is moving toward becoming the world’s No. 1 economy under PM Modi’s leadership.

Nadda added that reports suggest “Mahagathbandhan candidates themselves are hesitant to call Rahul Gandhi for rallies,” claiming the alliance faces a “certain defeat” in Bihar.

--IANS

