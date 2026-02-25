February 25, 2026 12:00 PM हिंदी

Australia to host Bangladesh for Test series after 23 years in August

Sydney, Feb 25 (IANS) Australia will host Bangladesh for a Test series for the first time since 2003, from August 13- 22, Cricket Australia said on Wednesday.

The opening Test will commence on August 13 at Marrara Stadium in Darwin. It will be the first time a Test has been held in Darwin since Australia hosted Sri Lanka in 2004.

Darwin hosted Bangladesh in 2003 and Sri Lanka in 2004, but Australia had not played an international there since 2008 until South Africa played two T20Is there on a drop-in pitch in August last year.

The two-Test series to close from August 22 at Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay. Notably, Mackay will host a Test for the first time, becoming the 12th venue to do so in Australia.

Bangladesh have not played Australia in long-form cricket since notching their maiden Test win over them in Dhaka in 2017.

The series will be part of the World Test Championship 2025 to 27 cycle, in which Australia are leading with seven wins in eight matches.

“We’re delighted to bring Test cricket to northern Australia and look forward to a fantastic series against Bangladesh.

"It is no secret the international calendar is now crowded and we are fortunate to have world class facilities available in August ensuring we have another window for Test cricket outside summer," Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg said.

"Marrara Stadium and Great Barrier Reef Arena have been outstanding venues for international cricket in recent seasons," he added.

After the Bangladesh series, Australia will move to South Africa for a three-match Test series. Pat Cummins' team will then host New Zealand for four match test series at the end of the year.

Series schedule:

First Test: August 13-17, Marrara Stadium, Darwin

Second Test: August 22-26, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay

