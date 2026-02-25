February 25, 2026 12:01 PM हिंदी

Champions League: Bodo/Glimt enter last 16 for first time, Newcastle also prevail

Champions League: Bodo/Glimt enter last 16 for first time, Newcastle also prevail

New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) Bodo/Glimt held off a concerted comeback effort from Inter Milan to earn a place in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 for the first time with 5-2 aggregate win.

Former AC Milan attacker Jens Petter Hauge was again on target as the Norwegian outfit booked their last-16 spot with another eye-catching result against the three-time European champions.

The visitors had to soak up incessant Nerazzurri pressure for much of the opening hour, but there was no looking back after a close-range finish from Hauge and Håkon Evjen's classy strike gave them a four-goal cushion.

The hosts upped their intensity late on. Manuel Akanji swept Federico Dimarco's cutback onto the upright and then Alessandro Bastoni prodded in to cut the deficit, but there was no denying Kjetil Knutsen's side a famous victory.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United also reached the last 16 with a 3-2 win over Qarabag. They will face either Chelsea or Barcelona after coming through one of the highest-scoring ties in Champions League history.

Already holding a 6-1 first-leg lead, the Magpies quickly stretched their advantage courtesy of goals from Sandro Tonali and Joelinton inside the opening six minutes.

The second half brought more early action as Camilo Duran and Sven Botman exchanged goals 100 seconds apart, before Elvin Jafarguliyev turned in the rebound after Aaron Ramsdale saved Marko Janković's penalty. Both sides kept pushing, but there was no advance on 12 goals across the tie.

It's a massive achievement from us to get to the last 16. Nothing was given to us at the start of this Champions League run. We've really enjoyed it, and then coming to the pressure game, the double-header, I think we've navigated that really well.

"I don't care who you play at this stage, it's a tough draw, and we did the majority of the work in the away game. We've come through really well," said Eddie Howe after this 9-3 aggregate victory.

--IANS

bc/

LATEST NEWS

T20 WC: Road to semis scenario for Pakistan after narrrow loss to England

T20 WC: Road to semis scenario for Pakistan after narrrow loss to England

T20 WC: Shastri calls India’s loss a ‘timely shake-up’ after South Africa thrashing in Super 8s

T20 WC: Shastri calls India’s loss a ‘timely shake-up’ after South Africa thrashing in Super 8s

PM GatiShakti: Centre evaluates key infrastructure projects

PM GatiShakti: Centre evaluates key infrastructure projects

Bangladesh: Awami League remembers victims of Pilkhana massacre, calls release of convicts 'unjust'

Bangladesh: Awami League remembers victims of Pilkhana massacre, calls release of convicts 'unjust'

AI driving unicorn creation in India, elsewhere faster than ever

AI driving unicorn creation in India, elsewhere faster than ever

Shatrughan Sinha remembers late Sunil Dutt, Vinod Khanna after watching 'Dhurandhar'

Shatrughan Sinha remembers late Sunil Dutt, Vinod Khanna after watching 'Dhurandhar'

Madhuri Dixit experiences the world's busiest street - Shibuya Crossing in Japan, call it ‘pure energy’

Madhuri Dixit experiences the world's busiest street - Shibuya Crossing in Japan, calls it ‘pure energy’

Industry experts reveal why Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Assi' performed poorly at box office

Industry experts reveal why Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Assi' performed poorly at box office

Ranji Trophy Final: 'Opportunities like this don't come again,' says Pundir after century against Karnataka

Ranji Trophy Final: 'Opportunities like this don't come again,' says Pundir after century against Karnataka

Domestic solar companies’ stocks drop over new US Commerce Department tariffs

Domestic solar companies’ stocks drop over new US Commerce Department tariffs