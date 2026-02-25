Trump hails tax cuts, border win; seeks voters ID and AI push

Washington, Feb 25 (IANS) US President Donald Trump declared that America was “winning again,” touting sweeping tax cuts, what he called the "strongest and most secure border in American history," and a new policy to shield consumers from rising electricity costs linked to artificial intelligence.

“For all these reasons, I say tonight—Members of Congress, the state of our union is strong,” Trump said in his State of the Union address.

On the economy, Trump said his administration had delivered “the largest tax cuts in American history.” He highlighted “No tax on tips. No tax on overtime. And no tax on social security for our great seniors.”

He also defended his tariff strategy. “One of the primary reasons for our country’s stunning economic turnaround… were tariffs,” he said, adding that “these powerful, country-saving, peace-protecting tariffs will remain in place.”

“As time goes by, I believe that tariffs, paid for by foreign countries, will… substantially replace the modern-day system of income tax,” he said.

Trump argued that economic indicators had turned sharply. “The stock market has set 53 all-time record highs since the election,” he said, while claiming inflation had fallen and investment commitments had surged.

On immigration, the President struck a combative tone. “We now have the strongest and most secure border in American history,” he said. He claimed that in the past nine months, “zero illegal aliens have been admitted to the United States.”

He urged Congress to “end deadly sanctuary cities” and approve the “Save America Act to stop illegal aliens and other unpermitted persons from voting in our sacred American elections.”

“It’s very simple: All voters must show voter ID. All voters must show proof of citizenship in order to vote,” he said.

Trump also turned to artificial intelligence and energy demand. “Many Americans are also concerned that energy demand from AI data centers could unfairly drive up their electric utility bills,” he said.

“Tonight, I am pleased to announce that I have negotiated the new ‘Rate Payer Protection Pledge’,” he said, adding that tech companies would have “the obligation to provide for their own power needs, so that no one’s prices will go up.”

“This is a unique strategy never used in this country before,” he said.

In addition, Trump announced a nationwide “war on fraud,” to be led by Vice President J.D. Vance, saying that tackling corruption could restore fiscal balance.

“And if we are able to find enough of that fraud, we will have a balanced budget overnight,” he said.

For India, Trump’s tariff remarks are closely watched, given the history of trade tensions over steel, aluminium, and market access. Any expansion of tariff policy could affect Indian exporters.

The AI energy pledge also resonates in India, which is rapidly expanding data centre capacity and investing heavily in artificial intelligence infrastructure while managing power demand and grid stability.

--IANS

lkj/rs