Mamta Kulkarni remembers Divya Bharti on her 52nd birth anniversary

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Former actress Mamta Kulkarni took a moment to remember late star Divya Bharti on her 52nd birth anniversary on Wednesday, sharing a heartfelt wish in her memory.

Mamta took to Instagram, where she shared a throwback picture of herself along with Divya, who passed away aged 19 in 1993.

She posted a warm message saying, “Wish you Happy Birthday Divya Bharti,” accompanied by celebratory emojis, as she fondly recalled the actress who left an indelible mark on Hindi cinema despite her short-lived career.

Divya Bharti was known for her acting, vivacity and beauty, she was among the highest-paid actresses of her time. She began her career as a teenager while working as a pin-up model.

Divya made her acting debut with the Telugu film Bobbili Raja in 1990, which was a blockbuster at the box office. She subsequently starred in successful Telugu films such as Assembly Rowdy and Rowdy Alludu, establishing herself as a leading actress in the industry.

She transitioned to Hindi cinema with the action thriller Vishwatma in 1992. She was then seen in Shola Aur Shabnam. The actress featured in films such as Jaan Se Pyaara, Deewana, Balwaan, Dil Hi To Hai, Dushman Zamana, Geet, Dil Aashna Hai, Kshatriya and Rang. Her last release was the 1993 film Shatranj starring Mithun Chakraborty, Jackie Shroff, Juhi Chawla.

In 1993, Bharti died at the age of 19 after falling from the balcony of her fifth-floor apartment in Bombay. The circumstances of her death led to various conspiracy theories, but it was officially ruled as an accidental fall.

Talking about Mamta, she featured in films such as Waqt Hamara Hai, Krantiveer, Karan Arjun, Sabse Bada Khiladi, Andolan, Baazi, China Gate and Chhupa Rustam: A Musical Thriller. She quit the film industry after her appearance in the film Kabhie Tum Kabhie Hum.

