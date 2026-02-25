February 25, 2026 10:02 AM हिंदी

Danny Denzongpa turns 78, friend Jackie Shroff celebrates with song ‘Sun Sun Kasam Se’

Danny Denzongpa turns 78, friend Jackie Shroff celebrates with song ‘Sun Sun Kasam Se’

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) As veteran actor Danny Denzongpa turned 78 on Wednesday, his longtime friend and actor Jackie Shroff marked the occasion with a musical tribute in his honour.

Danny and Jackie share a decades-long friendship. The two have even shared screen space in films such as Andar Baahar, Bandish and 1942: A Love Story to name a few.

Jackie took to Instagram, where he shared a video montage featuring pictures of Danny from his younger days to now. For the caption he simply wrote: “#dannydenzongpa #happybirthday.”

He added the song Sun Sun Kasam Se picturised on Danny and actress Farida Jalal from the 1975 film Kala Sona directed by Ravikant Nagaich. It also stars Feroz Khan, Parveen Babi, Prem Chopra, Helen, Durga Khote, Keshto Mukherjee, and Bhagwan.

The film follows the story of Rakesh, who in a bid to seek revenge, sets off to a village and discovers the identity of his father's killer, Poppy Singh. To accomplish his mission, Rakesh strives to earn Poppy's trust.

Danny in a career spanning five decades, has acted in over 190 films since 1971. In 2003, he was awarded the Padma Shri. He has also starred in some international films, the most famous being Seven Years in Tibet where he appeared alongside Brad Pitt.

His best known villainous roles are in Dhund, 36 Ghante, Bandish, Jeeo Aur Jeene Do, Pyar Jhukta Nahin, Aandhi-Toofan, Agneepath, Hum, Krantiveer, Indian and Enthiran. In contrast, his best known positive roles were in Chor Machaye Shor, Fakira, Kalicharan, Devata, Bulundi, Adhikar, Aag Hi Aag and China Gate.

His directorial venture, Phir Wahi Raat, was considered among the top five horror-suspense films of Hindi Cinema.

He was last seen in onscreen in Uunchai directed by Sooraj Barjatya. It also features Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta and Sarika.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Trump claims US 'obliterated' Iran’s nuclear program, ended wars

Trump claims US 'obliterated' Iran’s nuclear program, ended wars

Danny Denzongpa turns 78, friend Jackie Shroff celebrates with song ‘Sun Sun Kasam Se’

Danny Denzongpa turns 78, friend Jackie Shroff celebrates with song ‘Sun Sun Kasam Se’

Two ancient nations open a new chapter: Israel's leading daily on PM Modi's visit

Two ancient nations open a new chapter: Israel's leading daily on PM Modi's visit

Trump hails tax cuts, border win; seeks voters ID and AI push

Trump hails tax cuts, border win; seeks voters ID and AI push

Rajashree Thakur relives ‘Saat Phere–Saloni Ka Safar’ days as she bumps into Sharad Kelkar

Rajashree Thakur relives ‘Saat Phere–Saloni Ka Safar’ days as she bumps into Sharad Kelkar

Sensex, Nifty post strong gains led by recovery in IT stocks

Sensex, Nifty post strong gains led by recovery in IT stocks

India joins US in abstaining on UNGA resolution backing Ukraine ceasefire

India joins US in abstaining on UNGA resolution backing Ukraine ceasefire

Leverkusen advance to Champions League last 16 after controlling Olympiacos

Leverkusen advance to Champions League last 16 after controlling Olympiacos

Ameesha Patel gets stuck in New York snowstorm, ‘makes the most’ of the situation

Ameesha Patel gets stuck in New York snowstorm, ‘makes the most’ of the situation

'35 million people said PM of Pakistan would have died if it were not for my involvement': Trump's new claim

'35 million people said PM of Pakistan would have died if it were not for my involvement': Trump's new claim