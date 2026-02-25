Danny Denzongpa turns 78, friend Jackie Shroff celebrates with song ‘Sun Sun Kasam Se’

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) As veteran actor Danny Denzongpa turned 78 on Wednesday, his longtime friend and actor Jackie Shroff marked the occasion with a musical tribute in his honour.

Danny and Jackie share a decades-long friendship. The two have even shared screen space in films such as Andar Baahar, Bandish and 1942: A Love Story to name a few.

Jackie took to Instagram, where he shared a video montage featuring pictures of Danny from his younger days to now. For the caption he simply wrote: “#dannydenzongpa #happybirthday.”

He added the song Sun Sun Kasam Se picturised on Danny and actress Farida Jalal from the 1975 film Kala Sona directed by Ravikant Nagaich. It also stars Feroz Khan, Parveen Babi, Prem Chopra, Helen, Durga Khote, Keshto Mukherjee, and Bhagwan.

The film follows the story of Rakesh, who in a bid to seek revenge, sets off to a village and discovers the identity of his father's killer, Poppy Singh. To accomplish his mission, Rakesh strives to earn Poppy's trust.

Danny in a career spanning five decades, has acted in over 190 films since 1971. In 2003, he was awarded the Padma Shri. He has also starred in some international films, the most famous being Seven Years in Tibet where he appeared alongside Brad Pitt.

His best known villainous roles are in Dhund, 36 Ghante, Bandish, Jeeo Aur Jeene Do, Pyar Jhukta Nahin, Aandhi-Toofan, Agneepath, Hum, Krantiveer, Indian and Enthiran. In contrast, his best known positive roles were in Chor Machaye Shor, Fakira, Kalicharan, Devata, Bulundi, Adhikar, Aag Hi Aag and China Gate.

His directorial venture, Phir Wahi Raat, was considered among the top five horror-suspense films of Hindi Cinema.

He was last seen in onscreen in Uunchai directed by Sooraj Barjatya. It also features Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta and Sarika.

