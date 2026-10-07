Manoj Muntashir’s hot picks from PM Modi’s achievements in 25 years: Ending triple talaq, the abrogation of Article 370, and the Ram Temple

Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) The National Award-winning lyricist Manoj Muntashir has lauded PM Modi on 25 years of his public service, and has picked his favourite achievements of PM Modi.

The lyricist exclusively spoke with IANS recently, and shared that while the PM’s tenure is full of achievements, he has his top 3 picks, ending triple talaq, the abrogation of Article 370, and the Ram Temple.

He told IANS, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s entire tenure has been full of achievements. There are not just one or two, but if I had to choose, I would pick three first, ending triple talaq, the abrogation of Article 370, and the Ram Temple. I believe that many governments have come and gone in India, and many Prime Ministers have come and gone, but apart from PM Narendra Modi, no one could have carried out these three things. He made them happen”.

PM Modi has completed 25 years as the head of a government, beginning with his appointment as Gujarat Chief Minister on October 7, 2001, before becoming Prime Minister in 2014. His tenure in Gujarat was marked by an emphasis on infrastructure, agriculture, industrial development and governance, while his national leadership has focused on economic reforms, welfare delivery, digital infrastructure, manufacturing, foreign policy and India’s global standing.

When asked about what attracts him about PM Modi, he said, “The biggest thing that attracts me about the Prime Minister’s personality is his selfless spirit of service. I have not seen this spirit of service in any Indian Prime Minister before him”.

During his tenure as Prime Minister, major initiatives and decisions have included the implementation of GST, expansion of digital payments and direct-benefit transfers, large-scale infrastructure development, and programmes targeting housing, sanitation, electricity, healthcare and financial inclusion.

Earlier this year, Modi became India’s longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister, surpassing Jawaharlal Nehru’s previous record.

--IANS

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