Manoj Bajpayee sings 'Hawa ke saath saath' with 'The Family Man' co-star Sharib Hashmi

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) As celebrated actor Manoj Bajpayee turned a year older on Thursday, his 'The Family Man' co-star, Sharib Hashmi penned a lovely birthday wish for him on social media.

Sharib treated the netizens with a rare fun video of both Manoj and him enjoying themselves as they sang the "Hawa Ke Saath Saath" track from the 1972 drama "Seeta Aur Geeta", featuring Hema Malini, Dharmendra, and Sanjeev Kumar.

Sharing the beautiful memory on social media, Sharib wished Manoj Bajpayee on his special day, using the following words, "@bajpayee.manoj Saarrr Beshumaar Pyar, Duayein Lakhon Hazaar...Just wanted to say I LOVE YOU SAARR !!! (sic)"

He went on to add, "Aap Hamesha Saath Leke Chale Hain Allah Karey Yeh Saath Aise Hi Taaumra Barqarar Rahe ‘O Saathi Chal’ Happy Birthday To The Legend Waise ek Karaoke Night Toh Banti Hai …Kya bolti publeekkk."

Manoj Bajpayee and Sharib Hashmi share a great rapport as they have worked together in three seasons of their beloved crime drama, "The Family Man".

While Manoj Bajpayee is seen as protagonist Srikant Tiwari on the show, Sharib Hashmi essays the role of his good friend and colleague JK Talpade.

Along with these two, the popular show further sees Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Vedant Sinha, and Ashlesha Thakur in key roles.

Up next, Manoj Bajpayee has once again joined hands with filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma for the forthcoming horror comedy "Police Station Mein Bhoot".

Previously, RGV opened up about reuniting with Manoj Bajpayee. The 'Satya' maker told IANS, “Working with Manoj again after Satya is both thrilling and nostalgic. Fear becomes most frightening when it challenges the highest authority of protection, and a police station is the ultimate symbol of power.”

Speaking about the cast of “Police Station Mein Bhoot,” which also includes Genelia Deshmukh, the director added, “With Manoj’s intensity and Genelia’s vulnerability, this story will expand boundaries of how we see horror in the guise of authority."

--IANS

pm/