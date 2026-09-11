Sandra Bullock says she barely remembers winning Oscar as she was focused on ‘hiding a newborn’

Los Angeles, Sep 11 (IANS) Hollywood actress Sandra Bullock has shared that she was so hard-focused on keeping things extremely private about the birth of her newborn son that she can barely remember the night she won her first Oscar.

The actress, 62, recently appeared on the talk show ‘Live with Kelly and Mark’, and shared that she was secretly caring for her newborn son, Louis, while attending the 2010 Academy Awards.

She was feted with the Academy Awards for Best Actress for her work in ‘The Blind Side’. The film, which starred Bullock as real-life football mom Leigh Anne Tuohy, was released in 2009 and also won Best Picture at the 2010 Academy Awards.

Asked by Mark Consuelos what she remembered most about winning the Oscar that night, Bullock quipped, “Nothing”.

Kelly Ripa replied, “Nobody does”.

The actress said, “Well, I had maybe two hours of sleep? I was hiding a newborn. No one knew I had Lou, and he had acid reflux, so he slept only every two hours. So I don’t remember much of the night”.

The ‘Gravity’ actress said that despite the significance of the evening, she was primarily focused on getting home to her son.

She further mentioned, “But I do know that I wanted to get home because I wanted to do the feeding, because I knew who was there with him was probably struggling”.

The actress said when she finally returned home, she was still wearing her Oscars gown. “I was there in the dress, and I couldn’t get out of the dress, so I just sat in the dress with Lou. (The) Oscar was on the floor and Lou was on my lap”.

“It was the best way to have that night because it was so overwhelming in general. I think it would have been more overwhelming had I not been so tired. And I just wanted to go home”, she added.

--IANS

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