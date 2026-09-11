Praggnanandhaa, Gujarat Dy CM Sanghavi join 400-plus young players as ISSO Chess Games begin

Ahmedabad, Sep 11 (IANS) Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa and Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi joined more than 400 young chess players as the ISSO Chess Games got underway at Adani International School here on Friday.

The two-day competition, being held on September 11 and 12, has brought together 427 players from 102 international schools across India. The Games feature Under-11, Under-14, Under-17 and Under-19 categories for both boys and girls.

Praggnanandhaa attended the opening day, interacted with the young participants and encouraged them to approach the competition with confidence and enthusiasm.

“It is wonderful to see so many young players coming together from schools across India and getting the opportunity to compete at this level. Tournaments like this are important in helping young players develop their game under pressure and adapt under a competitive environment,” Praggnanandhaa said.

“I hope everyone enjoys the experience, learns from each game and continues to work hard and pursue their passion for chess. I am happy to be here to encourage them and wish everyone all the best,” he added.

Sanghavi also attended the Games and highlighted the importance of identifying and nurturing sporting talent from an early age.

“Scouting talent early and creating the right platforms at school-level to nurture and develop that talent are both important for building India’s sporting future. Events like the ISSO Chess Games give young players the opportunity to compete, gain exposure and take the next step in their sporting journey,” Sanghavi said.

The competition aims to provide young players with exposure to high-level inter-school chess while encouraging strategic thinking, concentration, decision-making and resilience.

ISSO founder Aakanksha Thapak said the participation of 427 players from 102 schools reflected the growing interest in competitive chess at the school level.

“The participation of 427 players from 102 schools is a wonderful reflection of the growing interest in competitive chess at the school level. Having Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa with us to encourage the students makes the opening especially meaningful,” Thapak said.

The Games are supported by the Adani Group, which has been associated with ISSO and its efforts to create sporting opportunities for school students.

--IANS

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