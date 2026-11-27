Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Actor Manoj Bajpayee revisited memories from the sets of his highly acclaimed 1999 film Shool.

He recalled the massive excitement surrounding the shoot in Bihar and revealed that co-star Raveena Tandon had four to five layers of security around her because she was at the peak of her stardom.

Speaking about the making of the film, Manoj recalled shooting in Bihar for more than three weeks and said the scale of the production generated immense excitement among the locals, and added how particularly because such a large film shoot was a rare sight in the state at the time.

He also remembered Raveena, who was then one of the biggest names on the Hindi film screen, and how her presence attracted crowd's attention.

Manoj, in an exclusive conversation with IANS, said, “Ramu didn't even come to the set. He decided to stay away from it. And gave the responsibility to E. Niwas, Anurag Kashyap and Taufiq, our chief assistant director. And the way all of these guys pulled it off on their own. And we were shooting in Bihar, 20 days in Bihar, 22 days in Bihar with Raveena Tandon at the peak of her career, and she was ruling the screen. I still remember Raveena used to have four layers of security or five layers of security."

He further recalled, “I saw Raveena really giving it all because she was a star. And also she wanted to prove herself as an actor to the people. So it was a very collaborative and very exciting filmmaking. We never thought that this is the way people are going to receive it. In the North, in many of the places, there was so much of a crowd thronging to the box office. Some of the shows were cancelled. Because there was a lathi charge. In Bihar, in Patna, the shows got banned for a political reason. And then again it opened up because of the pressure of the people. Yes, so I remember all of that time. Those memories.”

He added, “Bihar was seeing such a huge shooting setup for the first time. So there was a lot of excitement in that state. A lot of excitement in the place where we were shooting. So it was amazing. Shooting a film, taking the responsibility of shaping it up and finishing it well. And we had a very young director at the helm of the affair.”

Talking about Raveena Tandon, she had emerged as one of the most popular leading ladies of the 1990s, with a string of successful films and chartbusters back to back to her name.

By the time she joined Shool, Raveena had already established herself as a major commercial star. Yet, according to Manoj, she was not content with simply bringing her star presence to the film. He recalled watching her put in the effort because she also wanted to demonstrate her abilities as an actor.

For the uninitiated, Shool was released in theatres on November 5, 1999, which means the film has completed 27 years in 2026.

The action-crime drama revolved around Inspector Samar Pratap Singh, played by Manoj, an honest police officer transferred to Motihari in Bihar. He finds himself confronting the deeply entrenched nexus between crime, politics and the police system.

Raveena played Manjari Singh, Samar's wife, while Sayaji Shinde played the powerful local politician-criminal Bachhu Yadav. The cast also included Vineet Kumar, Ganesh Yadav, Yashpal Sharma, Shilpa Shetty and Rajpal Yadav.

The film arrived at an important stage in Manoj's career, post his breakthrough performance in Satya the previous year. His work as Bhiku Mhatre in Ram Gopal Varma's Satya had already established him as a promising performer.

–IANS

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