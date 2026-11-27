Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Actor Kunal Nayyar, best known for his role in the popular sitcom ‘The Big Bang Theory’, shared a Thanksgiving message, dedicating the day to those who are silently battling their struggles while continuing to spread kindness and compassion.

Taking to Instagram, Kunal wrote: “Happy Thanksgiving:) Today I am grateful to all those that are suffering in silence, and yet continue to show up to make the world a kinder and gentler place. I see you, and I love you.”

Thanksgiving is a national holiday celebrated on various dates in October and November in the United States, Canada, Saint Lucia, and Liberia. It is also observed in the Australian territory of Norfolk Island.

It began as a day of giving thanks for the blessings of the harvest and of the preceding year. Various similarly named harvest festival holidays occur throughout the world during autumn. Although Thanksgiving has historical roots in religious and cultural traditions, it has long been celebrated as a secular holiday as well.

The British actor of Indian descent shot to fame for playing the character of Raj Koothrappali on the sitcom The Big Bang Theory. He also voiced Vijay on the Nickelodeon animated sitcom Sanjay and Craig.

He had first made a guest appearance in the drama NCIS in the season four episode "Suspicion", in which he played Youssef Zidan, an Iraqi terrorist. The actor also voiced Gupta in Ice Age: Continental Drift in 2012.

During the same year, he completed the shooting of the film, Dr. Cabbie, produced by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

In films, he was last seen in Christmas Karma, a British musical comedy-drama directed by Gurinder Chadha.

The film was a Bollywood-inspired adaptation of Charles Dickens 1843 novella A Christmas Carol. It also stars Leo Suter, Charithra Chandran, Pixie Lott, Danny Dyer, Boy George, Hugh Bonneville, Billy Porter, and Eva Longoria.

It follows the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future take a modern-day Scrooge on an unforgettable journey of discovery, as per the synopsis.

--IANS

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