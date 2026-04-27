April 27, 2026 3:13 PM हिंदी

Manoj Bajpayee is RBI Governor who saves nation from economic collapse, in ‘Governor: The Silent Saviour’ posters

Manoj Bajpayee is RBI Governor who saves nation from economic collapse, in ‘Governor: The Silent Saviour’ posters

Mumbai, April 27 (IANS) The new posters of the upcoming film ‘Governor: The Silent Saviour’ starring Manoj Bajpayee were unveiled on Monday a few days after his birthday.

On Monday, Manoj took to his Instagram, and shared a joint post with the film’s team. They wrote in the caption, “This was a war. There were no armies. Just one man… who refused to let a nation fall. GOVERNOR - The Silent Saviour in cinemas on 12th June, 2026”.

The new poster takes the audience deeper into the world of the intense drama. They also feature Adah Sharma. Apart from the face reveal of the cast, the posters also come with impactful taglines that read, "Ab Bari Meri Hai", "I Will Not Let India Fail", and "India Is On The Verge Of Bankruptcy, He Saw It Coming”.

While different posters showcase the varied shades of National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee, they truly speak volumes about the intense drama set to unfold on screen.

The story is inspired by a real former governor who passed away recently, and the film carries a strong “national crisis” theme.

The film is reportedly inspired by S. Venkitaramanan, who served as RBI Governor during India’s 1991 economic crisis and was closely associated with the country’s financial rescue period. However, the makers are yet to corroborate the above claims, and confirm if it’s indeed based on him.

The film is presented by Sunshine Pictures, produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and directed by Chinmay Mandlekar. It is co-produced by Aashin A. Shah and written by Suvendu Bhattacharyjee, Saurabh Bharat, Ravi Asrani, and Vipul Amrutlal Shah. With lyrics by Javed Akhtar, the music of the film is composed by Amit Trivedi.

‘Governor: The Silent Saviour’ is set to release on June 12, 2026.

--IANS

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