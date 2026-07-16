‘Mann Sundar’ actress Manpreet Kaur Saluja reveals what television offers actors that OTT platforms cannot

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Television actress Manpreet Kaur Saluja has opened up about the ongoing comparison between television and OTT platforms

Speaking exclusively to IANS, she shared why she believes television continues to hold a special place for actors. Manpreet highlighted the daily challenges and learning opportunities that come with TV, saying every day gives performers a chance to grow and improve.

When asked about the ongoing comparison between television and OTT platforms and what she believes is television’s biggest strength, Manpreet Kaur shared that the medium offers actors a unique opportunity to perform and improve every day. “I think television's biggest strength is that you get the opportunity to perform every single day. Every day brings a new challenge. Even if you are not satisfied with your performance one day, you get another chance the next day to improve yourself and prove your abilities.”

Speaking about the growing influence of social media in the entertainment industry, the ‘Mann Sundar’ actress admitted that actors today do feel the pressure to maintain a consistent online presence. She shared that social media has become an important way for celebrities to connect with their audience, especially when they genuinely enjoy sharing glimpses of their lives.

“Yes, that pressure definitely exists today. Everyone feels the need to remain visible online because people connect with you through social media. If you genuinely enjoy sharing your life with your audience, then it is a good thing.”

Manpreet Kaur rose to prominence with her stint in the daily soap ‘Mann Sundar.’ Talking about the show, she stated, “I feel extremely blessed. Mann Sundar gave me the lead role I had been dreaming of for a long time. I had been working hard to achieve this opportunity, and getting a lead role through this show is something I am deeply grateful for. I truly feel blessed.”

Manpreet Kaur is currently seen in the show “Kaisi Teri Dillagi.”

--IANS

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