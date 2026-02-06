Manisha Yadav on winning Best Supporting Actress: This recognition motivates me to keep striving for excellence!

Chennai, Feb 6 (IANS) Actress Manisha Yadav, who has won the Tamil Nadu Government's State Film Award for Best Actress for the year 2016 for her performance in director Kali Ranagasamy's hit film, 'Oru Kuppai Kadhai', has now penned a note of gratitude, saying the recognition motivates her to keep striving for excellence.

The actress took to her Instagram page to post a statement of gratitude, a week after the awards were announced. She said, "I'm truly honored and grateful to receive the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for Oru Kuppai Kathai."

Thanking the government of Tamil Nadu, she further said, "My heartfelt gratitude to the Government of Tamil Nadu and the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu - M.K Stalin Sir for this prestigious recognition, and sincere thanks to the selection committee for believing in my work. I'm also thankful to the critics and audiences for recognizing my performance."

The actress then thanked her film unit. She said, "I'm deeply grateful to my director Kali Rangasamy sir and producer Aslam sir for trusting me with this role - it truly means a lot to me. This recognition motivates me to keep striving for excellence and to give back to my community with even more dedication."

Thanking one and all, the actress disclosed that she was incredibly excited and eagerly looking forward to February 13 as that is the day the awards are to be presented to the winners in Chennai.

For the unaware, the Tamil Nadu government, had last week, announced the State Film Awards for seven years (from 2016 to 2022). Each award winner will be presented a gold medal, a memento and a certificate. The awards are to be presented at a function that is to be held at the Kalaivanar Arangam Auditorium on February 13 this year.

--IANS

mkr/