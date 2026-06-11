Manisha Koirala says, ‘wellness isn’t a destination, it’s a daily practice’, motivates fans to stay fit

Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) Actress Manisha Koirala has once again inspired her fans with her commitment to fitness and good health.

Taking to her social media account on Thursday, the actress shared a series of pictures from what appeared to be a serene wellness retreat, further reminding her followers that good health is built through consistent daily habits.

In the pictures, Manisha is seen dressed in an all-black athleisure outfit paired with white sneakers and sunglasses. The actress is seen striking a confident pose while also taking a leisurely walk through the picturesque property.

Sharing the post, Manisha wrote, "Wellness isn’t a destination—it’s a daily practice. A little movement, mindful nourishment, deep rest, and time in nature can do wonders for the body and mind."

The actress, in the past as well, has often used her social media platform to encourage fans and well-wishers to prioritize their physical and mental well-being.

The actress earlier on Tuesday, had taken a moment to slow down and embrace self-care.

The actress had shared a serene picture of herself on her social media account, on Tuesday, was seen unwinding during a wellness retreat.

Reflecting on the importance of personal wellbeing, Manisha Koirala has said that taking time for oneself should never be seen as a selfish act.

Sharing the picture of herself engrossed in 'me time', she wrote, "Me time is probably the most underrated thing in our busy lives. We often prioritize work, family, responsibilities, and deadlines, forgetting that we too need care, attention, and rest.”

She added, “Taking time for yourself isn't selfish—it's essential. It's where healing happens, clarity returns, and the mind and body find balance again. Pause. Breathe. Reset. Your wellbeing deserves a place on your priority list too. Thank you dearest. #WellnessJourney #SelfCare #Wellbeing #MindBodySoul"

For the uninitiated, her advocacy for wellness mainly stems from personal experience. In 2012, Manisha was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, a life-altering battle that she has spoken about openly over the years in many of her interviews.

Following her diagnosis, she underwent extensive treatment in the United States, including surgery and chemotherapy.

After months of treatment and rehabilitation, she was declared cancer-free and gradually returned to work while embracing a healthier and more mindful way of living.

On the professional front, Manisha was recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's acclaimed Netflix series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’.

–IANS

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