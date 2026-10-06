Manisha Koirala flaunts her fitness journey at 56: ‘Showing up for myself, one workout at a time’

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Actress Manisha Koirala has shared a glimpse of her fitness routine, highlighting the importance of strength, discipline, and consistency as she embraces healthy aging.

Taking to social media, the ‘Dil Se’ actress shared a workout update and spoke about focusing on herself one workout at a time. She said that strength training, balance, and enjoying the process have become important parts of her fitness journey.

“Showing up for myself, one workout at a time. Strength, discipline, balance — and enjoying the journey. At 56, I’m just getting started,” Manisha wrote. She also added hashtags including #StrengthTraining, #FitnessAt56, #HealthyAging, #StrongNotSkinny and #Consistency, reflecting her approach towards maintaining an active lifestyle.

Manisha also shared a picture of herself from the gym, proudly showing off her fit physique and workout progress. The actress has often shared glimpses of her personal and professional journey with fans on social media.

Recently, Manisha Koirala had shared glimpses of a recent spiritual journey that she described as a deeply meaningful experience. The actress took to Instagram to post a collection of pictures and videos from her visit to Lumbini and Kapilvastu. Recalling the experience, she said the trip, which began as a simple journey, soon turned into something much more special.

Manisha also spent time with Buddhist monks during the visit. Reflecting on the experience, she said witnessing acts of kindness being carried out quietly and without any expectation was deeply moving.

For the caption, she had written, “What I will carry with me most are the conversations during the journey. The kind of deep, thoughtful conversations that make you pause, look within and see life a little differently. Being in the company of Baba, and having Dr. Jyoti R Jyoti accompany us, made the journey even more special. I also visited Sushila Ama’s Maiti Ghar, a place that holds its own memories and emotions for me. Returning there added another layer of meaning to an already beautiful day. Lumbini and Kapilvastu carry the silence of centuries.”

On the professional front, Manisha Koirala was last seen in the streaming series “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.”

--IANS

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