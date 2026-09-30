Manikandan-starrer 'Makkal Kaavalan' to hit screens on December 4

Chennai, Sep 30 (IANS) The makers of director Santhosh Kumar's upcoming action entertainer, 'Makkal Kavalan', featuring one of Tamil cinema's fastest rising stars K Manikandan in the lead, have now announced that their film will hit screens worldwide on December 4 this year.

The announcement, which came on a day actor Manikandan celebrated his birthday, was made by Birla Studios and Neelam Studios, which are jointly producing the film.

The film has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs as it the actor has been delivering a string of commercial successes including Good Night, Lover and Kudumbasthan. The series of successes has established the actor as one of Tamil cinema’s most dependable and sought-after leading actors.

With Makkal Kaavalan, Manikandan becomes the leading man in an action drama for the first time.

Written and directed by Santhosh Kumar, Makkal Kaavalan follows a simple man determined to live with dignity until a corrupt system leaves him with only two choices: surrender or resist. What begins as one man’s struggle for survival grows into something far larger, forcing him to become a leader he never sought to be. As the battle intensifies, the price of resistance mounts and the line between an ordinary man and a people’s protector begins to disappear.

At the heart of the film is the idea of a man who refuses to allow the circumstances of his birth or the barriers around him to define the scale of his ambition. It is a story about the courage to dream beyond the limits imposed by the world — and the tenacity to keep climbing until those limits cease to matter.

Apart from Manikandan, the film will also feature Vaagai Chandrasekar, A Venkatesh, R.K. Vijaymurugan, Shanmugam Muthusamy, Sabumon, Unni Maya, Divya Sripada, Jenson Dhivakar, Lallu, Gemini Mani and Raghu among others.

On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Pratheepan Selvaratnam, editing by Arul Moses, production design by Pappanadu C Uthayakumar, stunts by Don Ashok, sound design by Anthony Jayaruban, costume design by Sureshkumar and makeup by Ramachandran.

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IANS

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